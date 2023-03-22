ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Board of Supervisors continued working on the county’s upcoming fiscal year budget this week with a public hearing.

Representatives from several organizations — including Crossroads Medical Mission and Ecumenical Faith in Action — spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing on the proposed budget of $181.36 million, in many cases asking that the county maintains funding at the same level as last year.

But some wanted more.

“We do need additional funding — if at all possible,” said Sally Johnson, the director of the Damascus Senior Center, which serves the entire county, according to Johnson.

“Our utilities have increased enormously,” Johnson said. “Our insurance costs have nearly tripled.”

Additionally, Johnson said, “We are in dire need of a safety ramp.”

Barter Theatre’s producing artistic director, Katy Brown, thanked the supervisors for helping the theater survive as COVID-19 hit the region in 2020.

Yet, Brown said Barter now needs additional funding.

“There’s work to be done” to bring the theater back to pre-pandemic levels,” Brown said. “We need your investment to continue our recovery.”

Every dollar invested in Barter Theatre becomes an additional four dollars in the community, Brown said.

Molly Schock, the director of the Washington County Public Library, thanked the supervisors for continued funding.

Dirk Moore spoke on the behalf of the Abingdon Arts Depot and Project Glade in Glade Spring.

The Arts Depot has now expanded its marketing efforts to attract tourists, Moore said. In turn, Project Glade has served as an umbrella organization to host an arts center and farmer’s market.

“We’re very proud of the fact that you support organizations like ours,” Moore said.

Discussion of the budget continues Thursday when the Board of Supervisors meets in a joint session with the Abingdon Town Council at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.