County has plans for new animal shelter

Washington County’s animal shelter in Abingdon, Virginia, will soon be moving to Bristol, Virginia.

Washington County's Board of Supervisors approved a plan on Tuesday to spend $595,000 to buy what had long been known as the Suburban Shoes facility. The building was more recently a call center for New Peoples Bank.

The building at 15050 Lee Highway stands on land that adjoins property owned by the county at the county health building and social services center.

The county now has two months to inspect the property and finalize the purchase, Kevin Hill, the county’s director of general services, said.

The new shelter location is about halfway between I-81 Exit 7 and Exit 10, 14 miles out along Lee Highway from the currently used C.C. Porter Animal Shelter on the north side of Abingdon.

For years, the Porter shelter has faced state-inspector scrutiny for its decaying condition, County Administrator Jason Berry said.

Recently, the county faced an $800,000 price tag to remodel the building and bring it up to state code standards.

The board chose not to invest money into the aging facility, dating to at least the 1980s, according to Berry.

Instead, county officials are now expected to spend nearly twice that amount to purchase the old shoe store location and turn it into a large and more modern facility.

Berry estimates a cost of $1.5 million to complete the entire project.

Hill forecasts it could be 12 to 14 months to make the transition and open the new facility.

Ultimately, according to Hill and Berry, tearing down the current shelter should provide more space for the county’s recycling efforts by the solid waste department.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office operates the animal shelter. Berry suggested the sheriff’s office could operate a satellite office at the new shelter.

In turn, Berry said, another satellite office could open at a planned emergency service center now slated to open within a few years at the industrial park in Glade Spring, Virginia — on the northern side of main sheriff’s office building at Abingdon.

Both Hill and Berry expect the new shelter to provide more room.

The current shelter has space for 18 dog kennels and can hold up to 20 cats, Hill said.

The new facility has 6,500 square feet and could hold up to 36 dogs and 30 cats.

The new facility stands just north of the commercial developments of Exit 7 but should be close enough to attract more traffic for more people to adopt cats and dogs, Berry said.

”At the end of the day, the county felt like this building will be more modern for the dogs and cats and be more friendly for the citizens who want to adopt dogs and cats,” Berry said.