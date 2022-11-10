County considers nearly half a million dollar grant for Observation Knob Park improvements

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - The Sullivan County Commission discussed a resolution Thursday night regarding a 2022 Federal Lands Access Program Grant, which, could provide $475,000 in federal funds for planned improvements at Observation Knob Park.

Commissioner David Hayes, one of the sponsors of the resolution, explained the grant funds would go towards improving greater public access, safety, and accessibility at Observation Knob Park. He emphasized that it does not have anything to do with the campgrounds.

"This has nothing to do with the campsites, has nothing to do with the campers up there. This is all public access meaning the boat ramp, the playground, the roads, the service roads, a road by the bank. This will take care of that. There's a trail they're gonna put in or maintain with it," Hayes said. "This will ensure greater public access, safety, and accessibility for the public."

With an ongoing investigation into the management of Observation Knob Park, as well as questions surrounding the terms and length of leases of the campsites there, Commissioner Dwight King stressed caution moving forward with any investment in the park.

"I agree with this totally. I think it's a good thing that we got this. Only problem I see is I think we need to step back and see where we're at on Observation Park," King said.

Commissioner David Ackard acknowledged the issues currently surrounding Observation Knob Park but highlighted the funds are an opportunity to upgrade a park which currently has a spotlight shining on it and desperately needs improvements.

"We have a chance to get almost a half a million dollars to upgrade a park that is desperately needed for access and all that, and that's what the exciting part is, so yes, we have problems over here, but let's not mix it with an opportunity to do some really good things that need to be done," Ackard said. "Observation Knob Park, it's got more eyes on it right now than it's ever had probably in 30 years, so yes, this is exciting things right here, and I hope you vote for it."

The resolution will be further discussed and voted on at the Sullivan County Commission meeting Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Observation Knob Park Committee is set to meet to discuss issues surrounding the park, Tuesday, Nov. 15.