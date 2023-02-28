BRISTOL, Tenn. — The development of a new amateur baseball facility in Bristol, Tennessee, is the key to saving the Bristol State Liners, City Councilman Mahlon Luttrell asserted in Tuesday’s City Council work session.

Luttrell also serves as president and general manager of the State Liners, a member of the Appalachian League, which is a collegiate summer league that is part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline.

Luttrell said Tuesday that if the city does not step up and get serious about a proposed multi-million dollar project that would move the State Liners from Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Virginia, to Whitetop Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, then this season could be their last.

“I am confident that if we as a council do not act now this will be the last season that we will have this level of baseball in our city,” Luttrell said. “There are many cities that would love to be a member of the Appalachian League.”

Chris Allen, president of Boyd Sports, was among several guests Tuesday who spoke on the matter, including two MLB executives who appeared via video and Dan Moushon, Appalachian League president, who appeared in person.

Allen said his company operates four of the 10 teams in the league and that he believes Bristol is in jeopardy of losing its team if something is not done. To back up his word, Allen said Boyd Sports would invest $1.5 to $2 million in the project for turf and a video board.

The project would cost right at $7 million, according to Luttrell, who said the facility could also serve as the home of Tennessee High School baseball and would host other events to boost tourism.

“I think this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that hopefully we don’t pass up,” Luttrell said.

Luttrell said he hopes council can act quickly by making their position clear that they want to move forward with the project and send a message to the MLB that they are serious about keeping their team.