featured top story

Council to narrow city manager candidate pool

Joint Council Meeting

Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah speaks during a joint council meeting between Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia on Tuesday.

 David Crigger | Bristol Herald Courier

The Bristol Tennessee City Council is set to narrow down its pool of candidates for city manager Friday.

Council will be briefed by a third-party recruiter in a called work session Friday regarding the search for a new city manager. In October, council approved an agreement with Strategic Government Resources to conduct the national search.

According to Jon Luttrell, the city’s community relations director, the consultant will present the initial slate of candidates to council for consideration in order to advance semi-finalists to the interview phase.

“Following the work session, we should know how many candidates will be given the opportunity to interview and what the remaining timeline for the process will look like,” Luttrell said in an email.

In September, City Manager Bill Sorah announced his retirement, but will continue to serve until a replacement is found. As of the Dec. 13 work session, there were 30 applicants for the position.

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

