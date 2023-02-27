BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council is set to convene a lengthy meeting tonight at the Ewell L. Easley Municipal Annex.

Council will first have a called meeting at 5 p.m. to vote on approving an employment agreement with Kelli Bourgeois for the position of city manager. Council unanimously chose Bourgeois to fill the role of retiring city manager Bill Sorah earlier this month after conducting in-person interviews with three finalists.

Bourgeois is currently city manager for Columbia Heights, Minnesota, and began a career in government in 1995. The contract states Bourgeois will begin employment April 19 and be paid an annual base salary of $180,500.

Following the called meeting, council will hold its monthly work session. On the work session agenda are seven items, including a discussion of a baseball facility proposed for Whitetop Creek Park.

According to the agenda, Chris Allen, president of Boyd Sports, will be on hand to discuss a potentially public-private partnership for the development of the baseball facility, which would serve as the home stadium for the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League. Dan Moushon, president of the Appalachian League, will also discuss the proposal Tuesday. The venue could also be a game day stadium for Bristol Tennessee City Schools teams and host other outdoor events, the meeting agenda says.

Representatives from HOPE for Bristol will also be present at Tuesday’s work session in order to give a presentation and request financial assistance from the city in purchasing air monitoring equipment to be used to monitor emissions in the area surrounding the Bristol, Virginia landfill. The group has already secured $20,000 for the effort in a grant from Appalachian Voices, an environmental nonprofit.

Council will also get a briefing on the regional HOME Consortium’s allocation plan for how to spend more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for addressing homelessness. The money can be used to support qualifying populations that include the homeless, the at-risk of homelessness and individuals fleeing domestic violence or a similar crisis.

According to a draft of the allocation plan, $3 million would be allocated toward the development of affordable rental housing in the Consortium footprint, which is comprised of five cities and two counties — Bluff City; Bristol, Tennessee; Bristol, Virginia; Johnson City; Kingsport; Sullivan County; and Washington County, Tennessee. It is estimated that the funds would create 20 new affordable rental units.

Council's next business meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., March 7 at the Slater Center.