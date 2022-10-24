Council to approve another $7 million in landfill spending

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council is poised to authorize spending an additional $7 million for dirt and services for its embattled landfill.

At its Tuesday meeting the council is expected to enter into contracts, totaling about $6.8 million, with two local firms to provide three different types of soil to be delivered and applied to parts of the landfill.

A separate action would pay for $400,000 worth of work recently performed at the Shakesville Road quarry landfill.

“This is for different projects going on within the landfill,” City Manager Randy Eads said Monday. “We may not need as much dirt as we’ve asked for, or we many need more. The majority of this dirt will go toward the sidewall odor mitigation system.”

Addressing gaps in the sidewall liner was among 10 recommendations by an expert panel assembled by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to address widespread public concern over odors stemming from the landfill.

This is not related to the "intermediate cover" dirt that was recently applied atop the waste mass.

Some of the dirt will be used to cap and close the older city landfill which is adjacent to the current landfill, Eads said.

“Part of that dirt will go to landfill 498 [old landfill] for final closure,” Eads said. “That landfill has dirt on it, but we need to add the final cap. We have to make sure we have the best drainage possible for that landfill as we close it.”

Steps to cap and close the current landfill won’t occur until other work is designed and completed.

To date the city has spent nearly $5 million on work at the landfill, including nearly $500,000 in legal expenses related to the federal lawsuit brought by Bristol, Tennessee.

The city put the dirt requests out for bid last month. The council is expected to approve the low bidder for each.

The contracts include delivery of about 50,000 cubic yards of intermediate cover from Summers-Taylor, Inc., at a cost of $37.50 per cubic yard, or $1.875 million. The second is for 80,000 cubic yards of clay for cap, priced at $44.20 per cubic yard by low bidder Baker’s Construction Services, That total would be $3.536 million.

The third contract is for 33,000 cubic yards of topsoil, at $44 per cubic yard by low bidder Summers-Taylor, for a total of $1.452 million. All per yard prices are for the listed totals “more or less” and will remain in effect through June 30, 2023, according to the agreements.

Additionally, the council will be asked to approve an unbudgeted $400,000 worth of expenses for work already completed at the landfill. It includes $74,000 for wastewater sampling, $91,000 for monthly topographic surveys, $200,000 for leachate cleanout improvements and $35,000 for equipment rental and supplies.

“It sounds redundant but these are more steps we have to take and need to take in order to make sure we are moving forward to get things done safely, quickly and effectively,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said Monday. “This is all in coordination with the Virginia DEQ [Department of Environmental Quality] and following the recommendations of the expert panel report.”

