Council takes step toward restricting abortion clinics

BRISTOL, Va. — With an overflow crowd looking on, the Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously approved a resolution designed to ultimately restrict abortion clinics by modifying city zoning.

The vote followed comments by 25 people — nearly all of whom supported the measure – and a lengthy debate about timing. City Manager and City Attorney Randy Eads told council he wanted to complete a review of the proposed zoning ordinance to make sure it complies with state law.

However the council took action based on the premise the opinion would be completed before the issue came before the Planning Commission next month. That would be one of the first steps to enacting any change to the zoning codes.

“I have been on this council for six years and this is, by far, the most important issue that has come before this council,” Councilman Kevin Wingard said in making the motion to approve. “I believe this council has the full authority to stop other abortion clinics from coming here. We already have one that moved across the state line and it is my opinion one is too many and I don’t want to see a second or a third.”

Abortion is not legal in Tennessee, which prompted a clinic that had long operated on West State Street to relocate across the state line.

Council member Becky Nave said she supports the effort but had concerns about its legality.

“This is very powerful how many people are here tonight,” Nave said. “As a Christian, I agree with you that life is precious. As a City Council member, I also believe we need to do our due diligence in getting that legal opinion so moving forward we are making the best decisions for the city.”

Prior to the vote, Eads said he would finalize his opinion by Nov. 15. If the opinion is positive, the matter would go to the Planning Commission for review and a recommendation back to council.

The draft resolution was presented by The Family Foundation, a Richmond-based pro-life organization that hosted a rally prior to the council, which attracted about 100 people — many of whom stayed to view the meeting and present their opinions.