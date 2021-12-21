Council takes final vote to move Bristol elections to November

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Council cast its final votes Tuesday needed to shift city elections from May to November.
The second reading vote to amend the city code goes hand in hand with a previous set of votes to amend the city charter and bring both documents in line with a new state law. The city charter change must still receive approval from the Virginia General Assembly when it goes into session next month.
City Council and School Board candidates who formerly had May ballots to themselves will now share the November general election ballot with all federal, state and legislative races.
Earlier this year the Virginia General Assembly changed state law to require all such elections be held to coincide with state and federal elections on the first Tuesday in November.
“With today’s vote, council elections will move to November and no longer be in May, in even-numbered years moving forward,” City Manager Randy Eads said following the six-minute called meeting. “The next council election will be in November 2022. State law requires localities have an ordinance in regards to the local election. We have a charter we are in the process of changing that the General Assembly will (also) change the elections. But just for clarification and to be in line with language of the state code, we elected to go ahead and do an ordinance as well.”
Eads said the way the law is worded means the city needed to have the ordinance in effect prior to Jan. 1.
Vice Mayor Neal Osborne, who opposed the change since it was first debated in the General Assembly, made the motion to approve.
“As I have said before, we were all against moving the elections to November. The state saw fit to take that possibility away from us, so it is important to be in compliance with state law. I don’t like it, but there is nothing we can do,” Osborne said.
