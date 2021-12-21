Council takes final vote to move Bristol elections to November

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Council cast its final votes Tuesday needed to shift city elections from May to November.

The second reading vote to amend the city code goes hand in hand with a previous set of votes to amend the city charter and bring both documents in line with a new state law. The city charter change must still receive approval from the Virginia General Assembly when it goes into session next month.

City Council and School Board candidates who formerly had May ballots to themselves will now share the November general election ballot with all federal, state and legislative races.

Earlier this year the Virginia General Assembly changed state law to require all such elections be held to coincide with state and federal elections on the first Tuesday in November.