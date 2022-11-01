Council supports easing Viking Academy access

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Work on modifications to a Volunteer Parkway median will likely be coming soon for safer access to the Viking Academy at Friendship Career Center.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council gave its stamp of approval Tuesday in support of the closure of the median opening at Cemetery Road in order to create a new opening for easier access to the recently opened Tennessee High School facility, which students and staff moved into last month.

Council unanimously approved the resolution supporting the changes; however, plans still need Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) approval before city work can begin. The city will now seek TDOT approval for the proposed modifications, according to Brian Ramsey, the city’s director of engineering. He said Tuesday that a traffic signal is currently not warranted for access to the Career Center, but one may be warranted in the future.

According to numbers Ramsey presented to council Tuesday, the Friendship Career Center’s average daily traffic count is about 83 vehicles, including buses and vans, a number that will increase with an additional program coming in January.

The resolution from council was needed due to not all adjacent property owners being on board with the closure of the median opening at Cemetery Road, which would be a necessary step to adding the new opening due to TDOT regulations related to the proximity of median openings.