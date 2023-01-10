Council reviews financial options to fund landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders learned Tuesday they can borrow up to $30 million to help fund landfill remediation projects, but that may only be half of what's needed as some project costs remain unknown.

Roland Kooch, senior vice president of Davenport & Co. — the city’s Richmond-based financial advisers — spent more than an hour briefing the City Council on the city’s financial position, its debt limitations, reserves and other costs associated with the landfill. He also presented some options on how to attack a figure currently estimated at $60 million which includes long-term closure costs but lacks some specifics on much of the work is planned for this year.

“I wanted council to see what the cost of $30 million is to the city. Not saying we’re going to need to borrow $30 million but, in the event we have to borrow $30 million, it’s better for the council to see what that is going to cost the city now rather than three or four months down the road,” City Manager Randy Eads said after the meeting.

The average annual debt service on $30 million would be about $2.2 million to $2.3 million annually, depending on the interest rate with the city ultimately paying back between $44.5 million and $48.5 million over the 20-year term.

“As we go through our budget process we will get more bids that will give us a better idea of what each project is going to cost,” Eads said. “We are also asking the General Assembly to help fund some of these projects so, as we go through the session, we’ll be able to see how much the General Assembly is willing to help the city of Bristol and that will help determine how much we may have to borrow.”

The city has refrained from borrowing during the past several years after being identified as one of the most financially distressed localities in Virginia five years ago. It also established policies, rebuilt reserve funds, cut expenses and got its financial position into shape so the city’s credit ratings from the major rating agencies are the highest they’ve been in more than a decade, Kooch said.

The city presently owes $105.4 million in long-term general obligation bond debt, backed by the full faith and credit of the city’s general fund. It also has $24.5 million in lease revenue obligations to construct the new elementary school but the school division is expected to make those payments through savings of closing three elementary schools and other sources, Kooch said.

That total doesn’t include revenue bond debt associated with building The Falls commercial center — which are repaid through tax revenues generated by the handful of businesses operating there.

City debt service is scheduled to rise in fiscal 2023-24 from $6.9 million annually to $7.4 million. Given the present assessed value of all properties in the city, it has the capacity to borrow $29.4 million — but that would maximize its debt, Kooch said.

The city has other budgetary costs to consider, including a state requirement for more local effort for education and more traditional costs like replacing police cars, Kooch said.

“These are some very heavy, weighty situations we’re in and we have some very serious options we have to talk about,” Mayor Neal Osborne said after the meeting. “Whether that would be raising different taxes, cutting city services significantly … We have certain obligations we have to meet at the landfill and with our debt service. We have some very serious discussions to go into to figure out how we can do this in a way that minimizes any negative impact on Bristol city whether via taxes or city services – police, fire, education.”

During his presentation Kooch also reviewed the potential impacts of increasing certain taxes. For example, every one-cent increase in the real property tax rate would generate about $123,000 annually while a penny on the personal property rate would generate just under $12,000 per year.

A 1% increase in the city’s hotel and motel lodging tax would generate about $201,000 while a 1% hike in the prepared meals tax would generate $911,000 annually.

Kooch urged the council to consider an interim financing plan to cover more immediate landfill costs and then take action this fall on a longer-term solution so they didn’t “undershoot or overshoot” the amounts needed.

Osborne said the unknown costs may present the greatest challenge.

“It’s incredibly challenging,” Osborne said. “I asked the question, what happens if this project at the landfill doesn’t work and we have to change course? Unfortunately there is not a solid answer to these questions. You expect a little cost overrun on a project but those are just guesses. It’s incredibly concerning if you don’t know for sure.

“We’re hopeful we’ll get some money from the state, we’re hopeful these projects can stay on time and on track and we won’t have any bumps in the road. But those are things we have to be ready to assess,” Osborne said.

In other action the council approved spending another $170,000 for landfill expert SCS Field Services for its most recent consulting and engineering costs.

The council also voted unanimously to allow SCS to bid on the next project recommended by the expert panel – the first stage of expanding the landfill gas collection system. Eads said five potential bidders participated in a pre-bid conference but hadn’t circled back to get additional specifics or ask questions. The consultants are concerned none might bid, which means the city would have to put the work back out for bid – delaying the process.

Under Virginia law, the city is required to accept the lowest responsive bid by a qualified bidder. The deadline for bids on that work is now Jan. 20, Eads said.