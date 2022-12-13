Council reviews concepts for park, farmers market

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Council reviewed a DeFriece Park improvement plan and a conceptual design for a farmers market structure at its work session Tuesday.

Consultants presented designs for both a DeFriece Park master plan and a covered farmers market as council considered the possibilities, and the costs, associated with the projects.

“These are things that we’ve talked about that we’ve wanted to do, but you can only talk to a certain point,” Terry Napier, the city's director of parks and recreation, said. “You’ve got to have some understanding and know what the numbers are.”

The DeFriece Park master plan was designed as a multi-phased approach to creating a complete, two-tiered park with a playground, splashpad, fishing pier and other added amenities; however, the full renovation would come with a hefty price tag and is unlikely to all come at once. According to Napier, the park is a potential future site for the city’s new skate park, a project which could serve as a launching point to bring new life to the park.

Council also saw a design for a $1.5 million, pull-under covered building for the farmers market. Designed not for the current market location at the Downtown Center, but for the city parking lot on Shelby Street near the municipal annex, the design was created with the intent that it could be adapted and expanded for any location. Napier noted the location the structure was designed for is likely not the best place for it and said the structure would need to be expanded to allow for future growth of the market.

While both hypothetical projects aren’t quite at the top of the city’s to-do list right now, having the early conceptual designs is at least a start to seeing the big picture of what could be down the road.

“None of this stuff just happens,” Napier said. “We don't just run to spend money. We spend a lot of time to make sure that the concept actually is the best bang for this community.”