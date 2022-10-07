Council prepares for DEQ consent order

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol Virginia is preparing to enter into a consent order with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality regarding violations at the embattled city landfill.

On Friday the council met in closed session, citing consultation with legal counsel regarding “actual or probable litigation — VDEQ versus the city.”

After the meeting, City Manager and City Attorney Randy Eads released the following statement.

“A case has not been filed by DEQ,” Eads wrote. “This meeting was preemptive in order to update council on matters that are related to Notice of Violations at the landfill, which we are addressing. Council has granted authority to the city manager to sign a consent order with DEQ. We continue to have productive conversations with DEQ in order to resolve violations at the landfill.”

A consent order is a legally binding agreement between two parties that has the impact as a court order. In this case, an administrative agency, the Department of Environmental Quality, has issued a series of notices of violations to the city regarding specific issues with its solid waste landfill.

Under such an order the licensed operator — the city — agrees to comply with specific requirements to resolve the violations which could include disciplinary sanctions or fines.

The agency has not imposed any fines on the city, Eads said.

An attempt to speak with an official at the Southwest office of DEQ was unsuccessful Friday.

A consent order could apply to all notices received since issues with the landfill first arose in December 2020, Eads said.

To date the state agency has issued seven notices of violation between Feb. 22, 2021, and May 3, 2022, regarding a variety of compliance issues, and multiple warning letters — the most recent came Aug. 26, 2022.

If issued, the consent order would be the third action regarding the city’s landfill.

Last December, the city and BVU Authority entered into a compliance order regarding the city landfill’s regular discharges of benzene into the utility provider’s sewer system. That agreement requires the city to take “comprehensive corrective actions to address deficiencies, implement controls, and risk management practices on benzene levels.” It also "limits wastewater volumes and flow rates through an equalization flow tank. The priority is the removal of the benzene as soon as possible."

In June, Bristol Virginia and Bristol Tennessee agreed to a preliminary injunction regarding the complaint Bristol Tennessee filed in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia. The injunction includes timelines for specific remediation steps at the landfill to occur.

Those steps were based on recommendations by a group of experts empaneled by DEQ. The panel issued a series of recommendations designed to resolve odor, emission and other issues with the landfill. The first was to stop accepting all trash, which occurred Sept. 9.