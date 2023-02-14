BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee, leaders have begun negotiating a city manager contract with Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota.

After deliberating Monday night following in-person interviews with the three finalists, members of city council each wrote down their number one candidate during a reconvened called meeting Tuesday. The results showed Bourgeois was the unanimous favorite to replace retiring city manager Bill Sorah.

Following a brief congratulatory call breaking the news to Bourgeois, Mayor Vince Turner said she will be a great addition to the city.

“I think it’s an exciting time in Bristol with everything we have going on,” Turner said. “Having her come in with her background and everything she has to offer, I think she is going to hit the ground running, and we’re excited.”

City manager for the Minneapolis suburb of Columbia Heights, Bourgeois impressed council on multiple fronts, including her qualifications, experiences and personality. When asked why council was able to come to such quick consensus on the decision, Turner pointed to not just Bourgeois’ qualifications, but also the positive feedback they got from city staff who spent time with the candidates Monday.

“The feedback that we received from staff, we tallied all that, and she was at the top,” Turner said.

Bourgeois began a career in government in 1995 as a planner in South Dakota. After serving in multiple administrative roles in Becker, Minnesota, she joined Columbia Heights in 2014 as a human resources director/assistant city manager prior to becoming city manager in 2019.

Bourgeois, who has an undergraduate degree in local and urban affairs and a law degree, told the Herald Courier previously that Bristol was already on a list of places she and her husband were interested in moving to before even seeing a job opening. In the call from Turner, Bourgeois enthusiastically said she was looking forward to it.

The city began work finalizing a contract Tuesday evening. An agreement will need to be formally approved by council before it’s official.