Council OKs Fox Meadows expansion over resident outcry

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A neighborhood on the outskirts of Bristol’s city limits is getting closer to a major expansion.

On Tuesday, the Bristol Tennessee City Council unanimously approved multiple ordinances and resolutions pertaining to 45.5 acres surrounding the existing Fox Meadows subdivision off Beaver Creek Road.

Council approved two resolutions at the request of the proposed expansion’s developer — one annexing 22.24 acres adjacent to the subdivision in Sullivan County, and another approving a plan of services, like garbage collection and access to city schools, for the annexed land.

The actions were opposed by residents of the existing Fox Meadows subdivision. A number of residents spoke against the rezoning and the annexation, and they presented council with petitions containing nearly 200 signatures.

Two ordinances were also approved on first reading, most notably an ordinance to rezone 23.29 acres just south of the neighborhood as Planned Residential Development (PRD), a zone that would allow multifamily units to be built.

However, Jerome Malinay, owner of the vacant land and founder of Ardent Development Group, has firmly claimed no intentions of building multifamily units.

Malinay said Tuesday he already has a development agreement with national homebuilder D.R. Horton, a company he said is requiring the rezoning due largely to the shape and topography of the remaining property.

According to Malinay, the planned project to build an additional 176 single-family homes on the roughly 45 acres would begin in July or August and be completed over a three-year period.

“I think it’s an absolute, wonderful win-win situation for everybody,” Malinay said.

A preliminary subdivision plat, which requires approval from the city’s planning commission, will likely be submitted to city staff sometime next week, Malinay said.

Tuesday’s meeting made clear that the concerns from the residents of Fox Meadows — which include increased traffic, the potential of multifamily development and a lack of trust in the developer — were not going to outweigh the council’s belief in Malinay and their desire to bring more housing to the city.

“I think our planning staff have done everything that they possibly could to vet this,” said Councilwoman Lea Powers. “It’s a great opportunity for us to have additional residential housing.”

“It’s a huge ask to ask people to trust and to take someone at their word, which is what we are all being asked to do,” said Councilman Mark Hutton. “[Malinay has] said multiple times that [he is] going to build single-family homes. … Our community is growing, and we need it to grow.”

According to figures presented Tuesday night, Fox Meadows currently has 136 lots on 40.4 acres of land. The proposed expansion would bring 176 lots across 45.53 acres, which averages out to about half a unit more per acre than what was previously developed.

The council also approved an ordinance designating the annexed land as PRD. Both ordinances will be back on the agenda for a second reading at the July 12 meeting, where a public hearing will be held for each prior to a second vote.

