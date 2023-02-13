BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol, Tennessee City Council is closing in on choosing its next city manager.

In a called work session Monday, council interviewed three finalists for the position. Although council has not chosen a candidate to make an offer to, council’s discussion in a called meeting following Monday’s interviews indicated they feel good about where they’re at, but opted to sleep on it.

Council will resume the called meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ewell Easley Municipal Annex.

Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee, was the first candidate to face a slate of 14 questions from council. Among the questions each candidate answered was one about how a city like Bristol grows sustainably over the long term without a cycle of growth and decay.

Sumner, a transportation planner for the city of Cleveland, Tennessee, said planning is key and praised the city’s comprehensive plan.

“How do we prevent a downturn in our local economy? We do that by managing the product that we are putting out through design standards, planning and zoning,” Sumner said. “It’s a formula. Asking for a higher quality product, make sure that the folks that want to come to our community and want to join that community are willing to buy into what our vision is.”

Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee, went second. A director of development services for Sumner County, Suddath also commended the city’s plan and vision for growth.

“Growth for the sake of growth is never necessarily a good thing,” Suddath said. “You need new residential growth. It’s a driver for economic success and getting the kind of things that people want … but it needs to be controlled and done in a way where the infrastructure is adequate.”

Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota, rounded out the interviews. The city manager for Columbia Heights, Minnesota, Bourgeois said that with regards to healthy, sustainable growth, Bristol, Tennessee is poised for an exciting future.

“You have all of the pieces, it’s just getting them all working together and moving in that same direction,” Bourgeois said. “It’s just kind of honing and maintaining that path, but having your comprehensive plan and knowing where you want to go is key.”

A fourth finalist withdrew from consideration.

Council members will take time to reflect on the finalists and will resume their discussion Tuesday.