BRISTOL, Tenn. — Retiring Bristol, Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah conducted his final city council meeting Tuesday night.

Following Sorah’s city manager report, Mayor Vince Turner presented him with a document recognizing more than 31 years of service to the city.

“Since first joining the city in 1991, Bill has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to his profession and to the community he serves,” Turner said, reading the document. “Whether facing periods of organizational and cultural change, economic hardship or unprecedented challenges at the local, regional and global level, his unflappable demeanor and unwavering resolve has reliably guided us to the path toward calmer waters.”

In his final city manager’s report, Sorah mentioned many highlights of his tenure, ranging from economic development and community partnerships to accomplishments in public safety and infrastructure. He also noted that the city is financially solid.

“The city’s financial well being is the best in its history,” Sorah said. “In 2014, the city had a general fund balance of $11.5 million. As of June 30, 2022, the general fund had over $22 million.”

In closing comments, each member of council individually took time to thank Sorah directly.

“That word integrity stands out about you,” said Vice Mayor Mark Hutton. “In the short time I've known you, that has been a consistent theme … I appreciate your integrity. I appreciate your work ethic, your clear love for this city, your unwillingness to do things that in any way at all would have brought this city down.”

Sorah’s final day with the city is March 17. Tom Anderson, director of economic development, will serve as interim city manager until the arrival of newly hired city manager Kelli Bourgeois in April.