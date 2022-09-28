Council favors hiring consultants for manager search

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee could spend in excess of $25,000 to find its next city manager.

During discussions at Tuesday’s City Council work session, members of the council seemed to be in agreement about how to approach recruiting a new manager. Although it hasn’t yet been put to a vote, council appeared to be in favor of hiring Texas-based recruiter Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in finding a new manager.

At September's council meeting, City Manager Bill Sorah announced plans to retire once a replacement is found. Sorah stated that the timing is right for him personally and for the city as it prepares for a new council and budget process in 2023.

Two other national recruiters were considered, but members of council ultimately felt like SGR was the best fit. Council members also voiced support for seeking additional assistance from the Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS).

Recruitment services from MTAS would be free of charge, except for advertising costs and candidate travel. SGR’s recruitment cost is $24,900, plus some additional expenses incurred, such as candidate travel.

According to SGR’s proposal, the project from contract execution to hiring could take 15 weeks. Council is expected to vote on the matter next week.