Council candidates discuss decoupling manager-attorney roles

BRISTOL, Va. – The four candidates vying for three seats on the Bristol Virginia City Council shared generally similar views about whether the positions of city manager and city attorney should be held by separate individuals during a candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee Wednesday.

The first candidate to take the question was Jake Preston Holmes, who said that when the city combined the two roles, it was in “a very dire financial situation.”

“With the better outlook that we have currently, I think it is time that we find a way to separate those roles for two individuals,” Holmes said.

Holmes, however, did add that the city will need to “be smart” about where the funding comes from in order to do so.

Incumbent Neal Osborne did not state his stance precisely on the matter, but he did say that the city needs to “be very careful” with how it moves forward on the item, calling it “a hard road” to get the funding back.

“Once you cut a large line item out of a budget, it’s very hard to get that money back,” Osborne said.

Michael W. Pollard said that when City Manager Randy Eads took on both roles, it saved the city “a significant amount of money,” but Pollard also brought up cases where the two roles may present conflicts with one another.

“At the time, the city was experiencing few legal challenges, so it seemed to make a lot of sense at the time,” Pollard said. “Since then, the city has started having a few additional legal challenges, and those have required a lot of outside legal counsel.”

Pollard concluded that “it would be best” if the city could find a way to split up the roles.

Incumbent William T. Hartley agreed that the positions should be separated, but he also shared some of the same sentiment as Holmes and Osborne with regards to the fiscal repercussions of a decoupling of the two all-important positions.

“Once you take something out of the budget, it is extremely difficult to put it back in,” Hartley said. “This is a cost that you're looking (at) probably easily a couple hundred thousand dollars, whether it's an individual or a firm.”

Voters in Bristol, Virginia can cast a ballot in early voting at city hall from Sept. 23 through Nov. 5 prior to Election Day Nov. 8.