Council bids farewell to exiting members Hartley, Wingard

BRISTOL, Va. – Members of the Bristol Virginia City Council said farewell Tuesday to members Bill Hartley and Kevin Wingard, whose terms expire Dec. 31.

Hartley lost one of the closest elections in city history last month and Wingard opted not to run after moving to Tennessee. This is the council’s final regularly scheduled meeting for this year.

“I just want to say that I really appreciate all of the dedication, all of their time, obviously attending the regular meetings twice a month, but there are also special called meetings, other boards we all sit on. It’s a big time commitment so for these folks to donate their time for years now and always trying to focus on what’s best for Bristol,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said. “I really appreciate you guys.”

Vice Mayor Neal Osborne, who narrowly defeated Hartley, also voiced his appreciation.

“You all were both here when I came into office. I will miss serving with both of you,” Osborne said. “We’ve not always agreed but you’re both really smart people and really dedicated to the city and I appreciate it. Fifty years from now they’ll say what you all did got Bristol back on solid financial footing. You pulled it back from the brink. They were sometimes hard decisions, sometimes unpopular decisions but you all did set us up for success and growth.”

Council member Becky Nave said she never realized all that serving entailed until being appointed.

“You all have a deep passion for helping the city and working for the citizens of Bristol. Thank you both for everything that you’ve done. I hope you’ll still be around and still be involved,” Nave said.

Hartley, who is wrapping up eight years on the council expressed his appreciation.

“Thank you for the kind words. Thank you to the people of Bristol for giving me the opportunity to serve over the past eight years,” Hartley said. “It’s been a great experience. I had the opportunity to do things I never thought I would do, I had some unique experiences…I can’t say every day was enjoyable, every meeting was enjoyable. There have been some rough times but, on the whole, I have really enjoyed my time serving on council.”

Wingard completed six years of service and also expressed his appreciation.

“It has definitely been a learning experience. I came along and tried to do what I could do; made some friends and made some enemies,” Wingard said. “I want to give credit where credit is due. [Former council members] Kevin Mumpower and Doug Fleenor was a major component of getting the finances back on its feet. There were some tough calls that had to be made and it set us up well and going forward the city still has some major obstacles.”

City Manager Randy Eads called Hartley and Wingard an “asset to the city."

“The passion you all have for this city is second to none,” Eads said. “Seeing you two leave is going to be a real hole for us to fill here. Some tough decisions had to be made in the spring of 2017 and some tough decisions will have to be made in the spring of 2023.”