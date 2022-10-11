Council approves residential rezone; hears about other projects

BRISTOL, Va. — City Council opened the door for a new residential project Tuesday, learned of another plus and heard about a city plan to rezone land near the Bristol Casino.

The council voted 4-0, with one member absent, to give final approval to a zoning amendment for property on Amy Street. The council approved changing the zoning from R-2, single and two-family residential, to R-3, moderate density residential.

The vote clears the way for developer Sopen Two, LLC, to construct about 50 units of multi-family residential housing on the vacant 5.7-acre property. Amy Street is a dead end with a cul-de-sac and an apartment complex already operates on adjoining Emerald Drive. Access to the site is via Wagner Road, near Belle Meadows Baptist Church.

“We definitely have a need for housing. That’s not just here in Bristol, it’s really everywhere. It’s a nationwide issue,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said. “I think developers are seeing that we are growing in Bristol and realize this is a good place to come and invest. We have several developments in the works and we’re excited about that and more to come in the future.”

The council also hosted a public hearing for a plan by developer Michael Bare who wants to establish about 35 townhouse units on a 2.3-acre Randolph Street parcel. The land, which is mostly vacant, is zoned B-3, general business, which would require a special use permit to construct multi-family residential there.

“The proposed units would be two-story units, 1,300 square foot with 2.5 baths,” Bare told the council. “The rents will probably vary from about $1,400 to $1,800 a month … We’re going to provide the off-street parking in the center of the space. We’ve done that in the other developments we’ve done.”

City Planner Jay Detrick said the project would have to include a sewer pump station. Bare said they would provide that.

The site bordered by Randolph and Monroe streets and Winterberry Drive and located behind the Travel Inn Bristol hotel at 2221 Euclid Ave. One house is presently located on a corner of the property but, the project is approved, it would be demolished.

The second public hearing was for a city-proposed plan to rezone about 45 acres near the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, from R-2, single- and two-family residential to B-3 general business.

The affected area would include Veda Drive, which has 20 single family homes and two duplexes and Everett Street, which has nine single family homes and 17 duplex or multi-family units, Detrick said. There is also some vacant property included in the request.

City officials met with residents there in August to discuss the plan. Earlier this year the council approved construction of a boutique hotel on one Veda Drive lot and another commercial development nearby where Felty Insurance presently operates.

“The property currently being used for residential would be allowed to remain residential,” Detrick said.

Vice Mayor Neal Osborne and Councilman Bill Hartley both voiced support for the proposal, which anticipates future redevelopment once the full casino resort opens in 2024.

“This is something that has been talked about for a little while. Should certain things be rezoned to what could be their highest and best use? Do any changes need to be made as more growth is happening? We heard from some residents tonight who have some questions so it’s definitely a good opportunity for us to listen and digest all of that,” Farnum said. “And people who live there can continue to live there if they choose.”

That proposal will go before the Planning Commission Oct. 17 and, if they recommend council action, would return to the City Council Oct. 25 for the first of two readings, Detrick said.