Council approves $12 million landfill sidewall odor plan

BRISTOL, Va. — Members of the Bristol Virginia City Council crossed their fingers Tuesday and unanimously approved a nearly $12 million plan they hope will ultimately contain odors coming from the city’s shuttered landfill.

The $11.99 million bid by SCS Field Services is to design, fabricate and install a sidewall liner gas collection system that serves as the centerpiece of $28 million worth of remaining projects recommended by a Virginia Department of Environmental Quality expert panel.

The city is operating under a federal court order to complete this project by June 14, 2023, but the first, trial phase is to be finished by the end of this month and the city must first finalize the contract.

After the meeting Mayor Anthony Farnum voiced optimism this project would do what others haven’t — curb the stench.

“From what the engineers have told us, the odor sidewall mitigation system is a big step,” Farnum said. “Our hope is they will get the work done and hopefully we won’t be smelling it anymore … Dr. Craig Benson [DEQ expert panel member] told me this will fix it. He seems very, very confident and I hope he’s right … This is a big step in the plan.”

Councilman Kevin Wingard was the first to voice concern since this work hasn’t been tested at other landfills, especially in light of the failure of last fall’s added gas wells intended to alleviate widespread public odor concerns.

“I understand we’re under all these mandates but this is uncharted water here. Nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen here. I don’t know what will happen if we get to the end of this mandate cycle and the odor mitigation is not fixed,” Wingard said. “But to put a mandate on something that has never been done before, I just can’t get my head wrapped around it ... This is all going to be trial and error.”

Eads said the experts expect it will work.

Plans call for constructing and installing 222 linear feet of the system along the western chimney — identified as a likely source of odors — by the end of December, at a cost of $1.02 million then evaluating its effectiveness. Phase two includes completing the work over the remaining 4,700 feet of the entire landfall perimeter by June.

“I’ve been assured by members of our engineering team and members of the expert panel that this should resolve the odor issues,” Eads said.

Councilman Bill Hartley asked if there is a contingency plan if the project doesn’t show positive changes. Eads said they would have to deal with that, if it comes to pass.

In response to a Hartley question about where money to pay for this project is coming from, Eads said $8.7 million will be federal American Rescue Plan funds the city has in reserve, $2 million will be the DEQ appropriation approved in last year’s state budget but that still hasn’t arrived with the remaining $1.29 million coming from the city’s unassigned fund balance reserve.

A public hearing is scheduled Jan. 15 to formally appropriate those monies, Eads said.

“We’re under mandates by the state. We have to move quickly and we have to assess quickly — once the project gets going — is it working,” Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said after the meeting. “That’s the pilot portion of it. We’ll have about 200 feet and that will give us a pretty good indicator about what’s going to happen with the project. There might have to be some changes. This is not only new for us, but for them.”

Council also unanimously approved a second bid from SCS Field Services to operate and maintain the landfill’s existing gas collection system for three years at a cost of $60,000 per month or $2.16 million over the life of the contract. The bid also includes cost breakdowns for replacement work and replacement parts for the system.