BRISTOL, Tenn. — After months of back and forth, the Bristol Tennessee City Council voted 3-1-1 last week to agree to a $400,000 settlement for the Seven14 Shelby project.

This is the latest in the series of events surrounding the once-promising project planned for a vacant Shelby Street lot.

In Oct. 2019 a different council approved plans for A.G. Commercial to redevelop most of the city block along Shelby Street. Plans called for commercial development on the ground floor and two levels of residential development above.

The site was cleared and prepared but developers were back before the council last August, proposing to eliminate the commercial aspect and instead build 32 condominium units.

Under a 2021 development agreement between the city, the developer — A.G. Commercial — and the city’s Industrial Development Board, the developer was incentivized with a more than $1 million forgivable loan for the property that would be forgiven if five specific milestones were met between December 2021 to August 2024. The first milestone was achieved, but not the second, which called for the pre-leasing of half of the commercial space by August 2022.

Last December the council tabled a potential agreement that would have authorized a $585,000 payment to the developers in exchange for getting the property.

Before Tuesday's vote was held, during the council's regular May meeting, Mayor Vince Turner recused himself without explanation from discussing or voting on the measure..

In his comments before casting his vote, Councilman Mahlon Luttrell highlighted that even though this was not the ideal conclusion, it allows the city to move forward.

"Was this the best agreement from the get-go? Probably not. Could we have done something different along the way? Probably should have. But here's where we're at and in order to move forward, then I'm in favor of going ahead and approving the resolution," Luttrell said.

Councilwoman Lea Powers emphasized that the Council had high hopes for the project and wrestled over what to do about it over the past couple of years.

"We have grappled with this over the course of several years now," Powers said. "We were full steam ahead, and I think the developers were full steam ahead prior to COVID."

The one dissenting vote was cast by Vice Mayor Mark Hutton, who, although understating the reasons why his fellow council members are voting to accept the settlement, expressed his dissatisfaction with the outcome.

"I don't like this at all. I recognize it is the best of a really bad situation and I wasn't on Council when this came about," Hutton said. "Maybe it is the right way to get things moving forward. But it galls me to write a check for something that I believe from my perspective to be in default."