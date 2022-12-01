Cornett's employment terminated by WCSA commissioners, investigation launched

The Washington County Service Authority Board of Commissioners has launched an internal investigation after the recent dismissal of longtime General Manager Robbie Cornett and the dismissal and eventual reinstatement of Human Resources Manager Shawn Blevins.

Ron Seay is now serving as the acting manager of the authority after Cornett’s employment was terminated at a Thursday, Nov. 3, special called meeting of the WCSA commissioners.

At that meeting, the board voted to terminate Cornett’s employment, but provide him with a three-month severance package that included salary and benefits. Cornett had been the general manager of the WCSA since at least 2009 and had worked as interim general manager of the authority since late 2007.

Cornett’s dismissal surprised Dwayne Ball, a Washington County Board of Supervisors member who attended the Nov. 3 meeting to discuss expanding sewer service to the Interstate 81 Exit 10 area.

“I had no idea that was going to happen,” Ball said. “They released him, and I’m not sure why.”

The minutes do not reveal a reason why Cornett’s employment was abruptly terminated, and so far, the commissioners are not discussing the situation. None of the commissioners contacted Thursday would return phone calls or make comments concerning the dismissal.

“No comment,” Board Chairman Dave Campbell said. “I’m not talking to the media.”

Additionally, in the Oct. 24 meeting minutes, it was noted, “Mr. Campbell instructed staff not to make comments to the media.”

Despite being terminated on Thursday, Nov. 3, Cornett was listed as general manager and quoted in a press release published on the WCSA website Thursday, Nov. 17.

According to the minutes of the Oct. 24 meeting, Cornett was placed on administrative leave with pay effective immediately and relieved of all duties and responsibilities as the general manager until further notice. Cornett was asked to leave his keys and return his company vehicle.

Also on Oct. 24, Blevins was reinstated as human resources manager after he had filed a grievance for wrongful termination, according to the minutes. The Nov. 3 special meeting minutes stated the board voted to “make Shawn Blevins whole following his reinstatement.” That process included paying Blevins back pay, benefits and legal fees he had incurred.

WCSA Commissioner Devere Hutchinson made a motion that Cornett surrender any electronic devices he had with him including his computer, laptop, cell phone, keys and any other electronic devices at home that belong to the WCSA, according to the minutes.

Additionally, the board voted to terminate the legal services of Dene and Dene, P.C.

Cornett began working for the WCSA in 1989 as a draftsman. He has also worked as a distribution manager and technical manager for the authority.