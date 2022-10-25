Copenhaver wants to represent the 'common folks'

Eddie Copenhaver launched his campaign for Abingdon Town Council to represent the people he calls the “common folks” of Abingdon, Virginia.

Copenhaver, 60, grew up in a working-class neighborhood in Abingdon. He graduated from Abingdon High School in 1979.

Today, Copenhaver divides his time between his ancestral Abingdon home and a farm at nearby Meadowview, Virginia, just a few miles outside the town limits.

The Abingdon native is a cattle farmer and a 1994 graduate of Emory & Henry College with a business degree.

Copenhaver is running for one of three open seats in the Town Council election Nov. 8.

He says he could provide a unique perspective for the town because he is a former member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, where he served a four-year term.

“It’s given me experience to learn how the process works,” he said.

Copenhaver wants to see events like concerts return to the town for both visitors and residents.

“I think tourism is really important, but it’s not more important than the citizens themselves,” he said. “I like being able to help people. A lot of times people feel like government have run over them. And I care more about keeping the money in people’s pockets. I think the government wastes a lot of people’s money.”

Why are you running for Town Council?

I think the Town Council needs someone that represents the common people that live in Abingdon. I think over the years the council has become less of a group that oversees the providing of services and more of a homeowners association. People work hard for their money and their tax money should be used to provide services they need and want. When people call the Town Hall with problems they should be treated with respect, and their issues taken seriously. If they are promised a call back, someone should call them back. I’ve heard too many stories from my neighbors about no one responding to problems and complaints, or being told “it’s not the town’s problem.” I think the town should respect residents’ property rights. Abingdon needs to control spending. Tax rates are increasing and the town’s per person debt is the highest it has been in 10 years.

How do you want to help solve the parking problem in downtown Abingdon?

Two things that are not solutions, parking on Park Street and making one-way streets. I keep hearing about parking on Park Street I have walked that hill several times and it is really steep. I wonder if the people that have made that suggestion have actually tried it. It’s been suggested making Court Street one way and using the closed side for parking. I think that would be inconvenient for the people living on the other side of Valley Street.

For the short term, I think coming up with a bus route that goes from a nice location to the courthouse would be a solution worth looking into. Longer term, I think council is going to have to look at working with the historic preservation board to come up with some compromises on a parking structure. I have heard suggestions about a public/private venture for a parking structure. As long as it was a fair deal for the citizens I could support that idea.

What does Abingdon need the most?

I think Abingdon needs leadership that understands and cares about the citizens. According to the 2020 US census the average family in Abingdon makes about $46,000 and lives in a house worth around $168,000. When I look at the current members of the council I can see how they have become disconnected from common families. Abingdon has more senior citizens than people under 18. Many of those live on fixed income and are hurt by the tax and fee increases. Abingdon should work to make sure that average citizens are given the services they need at a price they can afford.

