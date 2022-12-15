Commissioners narrowly defeat proposed zoning change

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commissioners voted, 9-8 with four supervisors abstaining and two absent Thursday, to defeat the proposed rezoning of a property located by the South Holston River.

The proposed rezoning would have seen the property, which is owned by Matthew Feathers and a few other investors, move from residential (R1) to residential commercial mixed use (RCC). The change would have allowed the property to be used as vacation rentals.

During an extensive discussion before the vote, Sullivan County Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite highlighted concerns regarding the growing vehicle traffic in the area while emphasizing she does not want the area turned into another Pigeon Forge.

"I think right now the traffic is too heavy. The roads are so narrow. It's beautiful, but it's, like I said, traffic and roads. I don't think we can handle many more people coming out there. Our river, and I call it ours, is overfished now. I think we are just working it too hard," Crosswhite said. "We don't want to turn it into a commercial. We don't want to turn it into another Pigeon Forge."

Sullivan County Commissioner Joe Carr explained that the proposed rezoning is part of a larger issue related to growth around the South Holston River, which he believes could negatively affect the way of life of the people who live there.

"This issue to me is really a microcosm of a much larger issue, and that is how are we going to balance all of the growth that's coming here with protecting the culture that we've got here and the rights of the people that are already living there," Carr said.

Feathers, who was born and raised by the South Holston River himself and is the owner of the property in question, expressed that he shares some of the same concerns that were brought up by concerned neighbors and commissioners. He said his desire is to do things the right way.

"I'm a fly fisherman, and there's no other place in this world, outside of maybe Neyland Stadium, that I like to be other than on the banks of the Holston River," Feathers said. "I'm in total agreement with the majority of a lot of this opposition. I want to do this the right way. It's got to be done the right way."

In his comments to the board, Feathers made clear there is no intention to build 12 rental homes on the property and said they are currently focused entirely on rehabilitating the property.

The commissioners discussed the possibility of placing a moratorium on any future rezoning of property around the South Holston River, as well as the conducting of a conservation-focused study regarding the land and the South Holston River.