Commissioners hear from co-op planning a $10 million meat processing plant

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Representatives of Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC), a newly formed farm co-op based out of Telford, Tennessee, presented its plans to build a $10 million meat processing plant in Washington County, Tenn., to the Sullivan County Commission last week.

Anthony Shelton, an advisor for the APC, explained that through the cooperative they hope to provide local farmers with the facilities and resources to provide their consumers with sustainable and USDA-approved quality produce.

"We have a tremendous amount of livestock in this area. Sustainability in these farms is tough," Shelton said. "We see a real need within our consumer base that they want to know where their products are coming from, and what better way to do it than actually to do some of our processing here on a local basis."

Shelton said the need for a plant in the region was highlighted by a University of Tennessee feasibility study, which has only become more prescient since the pandemic.

"We went through a pandemic and started seeing really what some of the causes and problems happened when folks couldn't get enough food supply our livestock producers couldn't get their animals processed," Shelton said.

Wade Farmer, another advisor for the APC, broke down the $10 million investment projecting that they need to raise $6.5 million for the processing plant alone. Farmer pointed out that they have already started the process of applying for grants and have received an initial $2 million from Washington County, Tennessee.

"The project is about $10 million. It is very expensive to do it at the level we want to do it and the product that we want to provide to our consumers," Farmer said, "Here's where we're at so far, and how we plan to raise it and how we can make it financially viable is Washington County gave us $2 million and then we've applied for grants."

While responding to questions from the commissioners, the APC representatives said that they expect the facility to create 26 new jobs and would be able to process around 125 head capacity per week.

Farmer explained to the commission that the APCs resources and facility would only be used by its members, who have to by law, be in the agriculture sector.

"You can't use it unless you're a farmer unless you're in agriculture by state law. That's how it works," Farmer said. "A cooperative is not designed to make money for its investors. A cooperative is designed to facilitate the user's ability to gather together and make a common goal happen."