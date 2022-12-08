Coalition urges AG Miyares to expedite landfill order

A coalition of local and regional organizations is urging Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to expedite issuing a consent order and to take other steps in response to the Bristol Virginia landfill crisis.

In late October the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality notified Miyares office it reached an impasse with the city in negotiating specific language of an order to govern steps taken to address widespread public concern about landfill odors and emissions. That would be in addition to the injunction issued in federal court.

The Dec. 7 letter was signed by the Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance, HOPE for Bristol’s board of directors, several local ministers, Virginia Interfaith Power and Light and multiple Sierra Club chapters.

“The city of Bristol Virginia must be compelled to close the landfill permanently in order to protect public health and quality of life,” according to the letter. “No avenue for the city to continue to reopen and operate the landfill must be provided. This action would be consistent with federal and state statutes.”

At a called meeting this week Councilman Kevin Wingard, whose term expires at month’s end, urged consideration of reopening the landfill if and when its environmental problems are resolved to help defray landfill costs. However no other council member expressed any support with three other members saying that idea was a non-starter.

“Delaying an enforceable agreement between the city and the state keeps the citizenry unsure about the scope, timelines and costs of remediation. We need the clarity a consent order would bring to this environmental crisis and the enforcement power of the state to ensure the remediation is expedited for the sake of the suffering,” the letter continued.

The city is currently enacting 10 steps contained in a plan developed by a DEQ expert panel which serves as the blueprint for resolving these issues. It includes ceasing the acceptance of any new trash, placing dirt cover over the waste mass, installing equipment to monitor temperatures inside the waste, collecting and sealing off gases escaping around the 4,900-foot perimeter of the quarry landfill, drilling more wells to capture landfill gas, remove benzene from the wastewater and other steps.

The first two are complete, the third is underway and scheduled to be finished this month along with the trial phase of the sidewall perimeter work – which is all to be complete by June 2023. Other projects are being designed and will be put out for bid soon, City Manager Randy Eads said this week.

The city expects to spend at least $28 million on those upcoming projects and nearly $27 million to formally close off the current and former landfills.

The letter also requests a “series of in-person, public meetings led by DEQ” to provide a “clear explanation of these proposed actions.” The letter is also critical of DEQ for not being more responsive to requests for better communications with impacted residents.

It also requests tangible relief including purifiers, travel vouchers (during periods of intense drilling, for example), funding for preventative measures in public buildings and schools and other forms of aid.”