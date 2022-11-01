City's landfill open house gets good reviews overall

BRISTOL, Va. — Some critics of the city’s handling of its landfill issues appeared pleased Tuesday with an open house that included one-on-one interaction with experts.

About 40 Twin City residents attended the 90-minute event that included two members of an expert panel that was the architect of the city’s plan of action to resolve odor and emission issues with the landfill. Craig Benson and Bob Gardner participated in the panel assembled this spring by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Gardner is involved in the work now, in his role with SCS Engineers.

Members of the HOPE for Bristol citizens group have long called on city leaders to be more transparent about its landfill measures and to better inform the public on both what is occurring and planned.

“I think tonight was very helpful as far as what the city did for the people and community,” HOPE Vice President Mike Dean said. “It opened up a lot of doors and gave a lot of answers about what’s happening.”

HOPE president Joel Kellogg said, “I wasn’t sure coming in. There is a lot of good questions and answers coming up from residents … It’s a long time coming. I am happy to see some small attempt at communication. But it’s a long time coming. Kudos where they deserve it; this is one of the few areas.”

Kellogg also filled out a comment card in hopes of getting more information from SCS Engineers, the city’s consultants, regarding its conversations with DEQ.

Mayor Anthony Farnum called the event “informative.”

“I think this has been a good event tonight, but it’s just one of many steps we need to take to address the issues at hand but also to have improved communication — to really let the citizens know what the plan is now and going forward with the future of the landfill,” Farnum said.

We’ve talked about how many projects we have to do and obviously the cost,” the mayor said. “Overall I’m still optimistic we’re going in the right direction and we’ll get some relief in what we’re smelling.”

Dean said what the city needs now is financial help.

“I feel they’re [city] going in the right direction. I feel the city needs a little more funding to speed up the process and more pressure has to be put above for people to step in to do something for Bristol,” Dean said.

At the last City Council meeting, Eads estimated the cost of completing all the recommendations by the expert panel will cost between $20 million to $30 million. All of those steps are now expected to be completed by the end of 2023, Eads said.

“We’ve been in the process of evaluating that [costs]. In April we sought federal funding for the landfill and that was turned down in September,” Eads said. “The state was generous enough this past year to allocate $2 million through DEQ to flow through to the city for remediation efforts at the landfill, and I anticipate we’ll ask the state legislature for additional funds in the coming year.”

Asked about one-time versus ongoing expenses, Eads said, “Everything in the expert panel report is going to be a one-time expense. Most of those items are also going to require ongoing maintenance for the foreseeable future.”

Currently at the landfill, sonic drilling associated with the installation of thermocouples started on schedule on Oct. 26. The wells are being capped at the end of each workday to minimize, as much as possible, gas emissions from the bored hole until the installation of the well casing pipe occurs, according to a statement from the city. Contractor Connelly & Associates anticipates this work will be finished Dec. 15, depending on weather.

The installation of the thermocouple system, which will monitor landfill temperatures, is also a recommendation from the DEQ expert panel report and a court-ordered mandate that must be completed by Dec. 31.

That work is to occur in conjunction with the sidewall liner pilot to try and limit escaping gas.

“We anticipate the pilot sidewall odor mitigation system being completed by Dec. 31,” Eads said.