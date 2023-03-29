Editor's Note This is the first of two stories breaking down the forecast expenses and revenues included in Bristol Virginia's proposed fiscal 2023-24 operating budget.

BRISTOL, Va. — While expenses related to the city landfill are creating havoc for the city’s solid waste budget, the proposed $65.4 million general fund spending plan is $5.6 million higher than the current year.

City Manager Randy Eads presented the proposed budget to the City Council Tuesday night, with much of the focus on a $28 million shortfall related to extensive remediation efforts at the city landfill. It includes proposed increases to the real estate, restaurant meals and lodging taxes, but most of those additional funds will be dedicated to addressing the general fund.

Among the increases are an additional $1.7 million to house city prisoners in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, which the city joined last year after deciding to close its aging, overcrowded jail facility.

The city has, thus far, incurred $1.5 million in additional legal bills in its defense of a federal lawsuit filed by Bristol Tennessee over conditions caused by the landfill. Both cities recently participated in a court-ordered mediation session, in an attempt to reach a settlement before the case goes to trial.

The council is also facing a requested $1 million increase from the school division. The city presently funds the division at a level very close to the state-required minimum level. That level is expected to rise in conjunction with the next fiscal year and may rise again next year as investments in the city impact its composite index.

"Just like when you go to the store, inflation is real. The city is paying more for everything," Eads told the council.

The proposed budget also includes a 5% salary increase for city employees and higher health insurance costs.

Eads said he may recommend a 7% pay increase, depending on what the state does in its budget.

Combined, those present increases represent about $637,000, Eads told the council. An additional $39,000 is programmed to fund increases for firefighters who staff the city’s advanced life support ambulance.

The budget also includes funding for two new positions, an assistant city manager and a special events coordinator for the department of parks and recreation — a total of $218,000 for salaries and benefits.

The budget leaves more than 15 requested positions unfunded, including four sheriff’s deputies, seven firefighter EMTs, a city planner, building inspector, recreation supervisor, police dispatch supervisor and assistant fire chief.

The council previously voted to have Fire Chief Mike Armstrong pursue grant funding for firefighter positions, which — if approved — would be for a three-year term with no promise of the city adding those positions once grants expired.

Eads is recommending level funding for tourism promotion agencies with no increases for Believe in Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music and Discover Bristol.

As previously reported the budget includes a proposed 5-cent increase in the real estate tax rate, from $1.12 to $1.17 per $100 of assessed value. Eads told the council he didn’t feel city residents could handle any more of an increase.

The owner of a $150,000 house could expect their tax bill to increase about $75, from $1,680 per year to $1,755. The increase is expected to generate an additional $575,000.

The city presently has the third highest real estate tax rate among 29 Southwest Virginia localities and the increase wouldn't change its position, according to a study by Davenport & Co., the city's financial advisers.

The city of Roanoke charges the region's highest rate at $1.22 per $100 of assessed value, followed by the city of Salem at $1.20. Bristol's tax rate has been as high as $1.19 but is presently $1.12 per $100.

Roanoke County ($1.09), the city of Martinsville ($1.04) and the city of Galax ($1) are the six highest. On the other end of the spectrum, Washington and Dickenson counties charge 60 cents per $100 of assessed value, Wythe County is 51 cents and Buchanan County has the lowest rate, at 39 cents per $100 of assessed value, according to the study.

Bristol Virginia's budget also proposes increasing the meals tax rate from 7% to 10%, which would generate an additional $2.8 million, based on the current trend. The lodging tax charged on hotel rooms is also proposed to go up 4%, from 9% to 13%, which would generate an additional $804,000, based on current levels.

The city also expects to receive about $600,000 for its first-year share of casino gaming tax revenue generated by the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock. Those monies are programmed to purchase 15 new police vehicles, since gaming funds must be spent on public safety, transportation or education, Eads said.

Those totals — combined with forecast growth in current tax levels of $3.7 million — is expected to generate an additional $8.74 million in fiscal 2023-24.

Looking at the overall picture, government administration expenses are expected to increase $1.8 million, public safety costs are expected to rise $1.5 million, education is budgeted $1 million higher and the city’s debt service will cost over $1 million more this year — rising from $4.27 million to $5.35 million.

The city also continues dealing with substantial debt expenses from The Falls. All tax revenues from businesses in the first phase are used to repay revenue bonds borrowed to finance construction. Those include Lowe’s, the empty Cabela’s, Sheetz, Zaxby’s and Texas Roadhouse — which was built on a phase one site originally intended for another tenant.

The city receives tax revenues from businesses built in phases two and three, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Noire Salon, Sport Clips, Firestone, Aldi, Hobby Lobby and Planet Fitness. They are forecast to generate less than $1 million in combined tax revenues for the city during the upcoming fiscal year. However that portion of The Falls carries a debt service of nearly $4.1 million, meaning the city must transfer $3.1 million from the general fund to meet that payment.

“I would give anything if The Falls was the only thing the city was dealing with right now because I could go home and sleep at night,” Eads said.