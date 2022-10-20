City to hold open house to update landfill progress

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol Virginia will host an informational open house Nov. 1 to update the public about work at its quarry landfill.

The open house is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at City Hall with subject experts present to provide updates and answer questions, according to a spokesperson for McGuire Woods Consulting.

Improved communication with the public was among the 10 recommendations made by a group of landfill experts empaneled by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The city agreed to follow those recommendations as part of the temporary injunction with Bristol Tennessee and its lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

There will be four stations set up. One will offer information about the history of the landfill. The second will deal with what is currently occurring and include a subject expert. Another expert will be at the station dealing with what is upcoming at the landfill, and a fourth station will provide the opportunity for visitors to submit questions, make comments or seek additional information.

Mayor Anthony Farnum said the time is right to have such an event.

“A lot of things, so far, have been design and analyzing — with SCS Engineers and Virginia DEQ coming up with a plan,” Farnum said. “There hasn’t been a lot to update other than, they’re working on it. I think we’re at a good point now, with SCS and DEQ, about the next steps of what is going to happen.”

The city stopped accepting trash in September and completed the installation of adequate dirt cover atop the waste earlier this month, according to documents filed with the federal court. Additionally the city has retained a firm to install temperature monitoring equipment inside the waste mass and established a timetable to complete that work later this year.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge James P. Jones established Dec. 31, as the deadline for the installation of that equipment.

Other work is expected to occur in 2023.

“It’s a big project and we’ve taken some steps, and we’ve got more steps to go through,” the mayor said. “Even after the smell is gone there are steps the city will still be doing. Folks need to know it’s being taken care of properly and safely."

Another landfill meeting is planned for Thursday.

The Bristol Tennessee citizens group, HOPE [Healing Our Polluted Environment] for Bristol, and the Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance will host a community meeting at 7 p.m., Nov. 3 at the Bristol Train Station to discuss the landfill situation.