City to end deal with developers of 714 Shelby project

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In a called meeting Tuesday the Bristol Tennessee City Council voted to table a settlement agreement concerning the development of 714 Shelby St.

In response to the developers' breach of a development agreement made with the city and its Industrial Development Board (IDB), a resolution was drafted for the City Council to consider that would authorize a payment of $585,000 to the project developers as part of a settlement and release agreement; however, that resolution was tabled by council until after the New Year.

City Manager Bill Sorah said Tuesday the city could foreclose on the property, sell it to the developers or essentially come to the agreement with the developers that would compensate them for completed site improvements and the site plans while also returning ownership back to the IDB.

“I think council has consistently expressed a desire to move forward with the mixed-use aspect of the project, and if that concept could not be advanced then to expeditiously move toward placing the project back out on the street and seek other interested parties that might be interested in developing the project,” Sorah said.

The property near city hall was supposed to become a mixed-use development with both commercial and residential components; however, the developers breached the development agreement in August when they did not achieve the second of five milestones included in the development agreement as project incentives.

In August, the developers addressed council in a work session and proposed to nix the commercial aspect of the project because they could not pre-lease half of the commercial space, the second milestone in the development agreement, prior to the August deadline.