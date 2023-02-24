The city of Bristol, Tennessee, is inviting community members to share their ideas for improving the West State Street corridor through an online survey.

This survey follows up on public input received during a public open house held at the Slater Center in November, according to a written statement. The survey will be open through March 7, 2023.

“We were so pleased with the level and quality of the input we received from the community back in November and are looking forward to receiving even more valuable insight through this survey,” said Cherith Young, director of community development and planning for the City of Bristol, Tennessee. “West State Street is a major transportation artery for Bristol, not just for the people who live and work here every day, but also for the thousands upon thousands of visitors we welcome every year.

"We owe it to everyone who drives, walks, bikes, lives or owns property along this corridor to thoroughly study how it can be elevated to its highest potential. Hearing the voice of the community is a critical part of that process," she said in the statement.

Through the study, the city aims to seek out strategies to maximize existing infrastructure, define levels of access and mobility, improve safety, promote efficiencies and identify deficiencies within operations, identify preferred future land use, encourage redevelopment and revitalization, and promote place-making best practices within the streetscape to revitalize the West State Street corridor as a destination.

This corridor extends from the area surrounding Exit 74 of Interstate 81, including The Pinnacle and Bristol Regional Medical Center, all the way to the intersection with Volunteer Parkway and downtown Bristol. It was identified as a subject for study in order to support and encourage redevelopment of the corridor as a central spine of commerce, tourism and economic growth.

The study and resulting plan are scheduled to be finalized by late summer 2023. This effort is being funded through a Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

To complete the survey, visit the following link: https://metroquestsurvey.com/08lv