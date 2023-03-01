BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council approved an employment agreement with its next city manager in a called meeting Tuesday night.

Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota is set to be Bristol, Tennessee’s next city manager after being the council’s top choice following a national search that fielded over 50 candidates from 25 different states.

Bourgeois, city manager for Columbia Heights, Minnesota, is set to begin employment with Bristol, Tennessee effective April 19 and will receive an annual base salary of $180,500.

Bourgeois began a career in government in 1995 as a planner in South Dakota. She was a community development director and assistant city administrator in Becker, Minnesota before taking on a human resources director/assistant city manager role in Columbia Heights in 2014 prior to becoming city manager in 2019. She has an undergraduate degree in local and urban affairs and a law degree.

Bristol, Tennessee's current city manager Bill Sorah said Tuesday that his final day with the city will be March 17 prior to retiring. An interim city manager is expected to be appointed by council this month to temporarily fill the vacancy during the transition period.