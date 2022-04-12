City Council skeptical about joining regional 'Hub'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A representative for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub came before the Bristol Tennessee City Council on Tuesday with an invitation to join a new Tri-Cities economic development initiative, but some members of Council felt the group known as The Hub was not giving Bristol, Tennessee a fair shake.

Will Barrette, who would be representing the Bank of Tennessee on the executive board of the Hub, presented the plan to the council. Barrette explained the Hub, which has yet to file for nonprofit status, hopes to bring together the various private and public sectors across the Tri-Cities to coordinate and collaborate as one voice.

“It’s temporarily called the Northeast Tennessee Hub,” Barrette said. “The idea is to create a forum, a venue to have public, private and social sector voices together to agree on what the regional strategy is, to prioritize, to help allocate resources, to have the voice.”

The board was shocked to see Kingsport and Johnson City were going to be offered permanent seats in the Hub while Bristol was only offered a temporary position with a rotating seat.

Vice Mayor Vince Turner went as far as to refer to the offer as a slap in the face. However, he did signal that he is not against the idea of the Hub altogether.

“There’s a lot of good that can come out of this, and it’s not that I’m against it,” Turner said.

Barrette clarified that the Hub is a work in progress. There are currently no bylaws, and no CEO, with only a vision of what the organizational structure might look like.

“This is an organization from an envisioning perspective that has an executive board, has an advisory board, hopefully, some committees and designated groups that are more functional specific, as well as a broader grassroots force mechanism that needs to be figured out and established,” Barrette said.

According to the documents Barrette handed to City Council, the private sector would have four seats, listed in the handout as Eastman, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bank of Tennessee and one slot left to be determined. There would be two social seats, which were listed in the materials as Ballad Health and ETSU. Finally, there are five public seats that are intended for the designees from Sullivan County, Washington County, Kingsport and Johnson City, as well as the above-mentioned rotating mayoral seat set aside for Bristol, Tennessee.

On multiple occasions during their discussion, City Council made clear to Barrette that not having a permanent seat on the executive board would be a nonstarter. In addition, council member Margaret Feierabend explained to Barrette that although Bristol, Tennessee is the smallest of the Tri-Cities, this does not accurately reflect the city and what they as a council have achieved.

“If you’re going by size, that’s one thing. But if you’re going by what the assets are and the participation level,” Feierabend said, “we have to play like we’re one of the big boys.”