City audit reflects mixed financial results

BRISTOL, Va. — A new audit of city finances from fiscal 2021-22 shows continued, notable improvements in the general operating fund but less rosy results for landfill operations and the Industrial Development Authority.

Independent auditors Robinson, Farmer, Cox Assoc., issued a clean, unmodified report — the highest standard for government audits. It does, however, red flag two specific areas, the ongoing financial challenges posed by the landfill and the IDA’s inability to make payments on revenue bond debt associated with The Falls commercial center, the firm’s Gordon Jones told the council at a called meeting Tuesday.

As of June 30, the city’s general operating fund total net position was $19.4 million, with $7.2 million unrestricted. That is a $4.3 million improvement overall compared to last year, while the unrestricted balance grew by $7 million over one fiscal year. Five years ago, in fiscal 2017-18, both those categories were in the red.

“As healthy as the government side was, the solid waste fund is in the opposite direction because of total net position,” Jones said. “The total net position for the landfill and solid waste fund is negative $26.4 million … The biggest driver of that decrease over that five-year period is that the principal is not getting paid down as quickly as the assets are being depreciated.

Landfill assets were valued at less than half of the solid waste enterprise fund’s $50 million in liabilities.

And this report doesn’t include events in the current fiscal year where city officials ceased accepting any trash and began hauling city waste to another landfill — eliminating the independent operating fund’s sole revenue streams while increasing expenses.

Jones told the council if the landfill is closed and ceases all operations — as is planned — its $34 million in long-term bond debt will shift to the city’s general fund in the future. That doesn’t include the millions the city expect to spend to resolve odor and emission issues nor the nearly $13 million in landfill closure liability the city is also responsible for.

“I think a lot of the information was not surprising,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the meeting. “We know over the last few years, as a city, overall budgeting and trying to take care of some capital needs, we’ve done well. We’ve made a lot of progress and then, obviously, there is the landfill which shows a big liability.”

Farnum called the landfill’s financial position “eye-opening.”

“Overall, I feel really good about the financial path we’ve been on as city, but I do think there is some uncertainty financially about unknown expenses coming at the landfill,” Farnum said.

The audit report also voices concern about the IDA which issued a combined $33 million in revenue bonds in late 2014 to construct The Falls commercial center near Interstate 81’s Exit 5.

“The IDA did not make debt payments in accordance with the bond agreement and does not have sufficient funds available to make upcoming debt payments and the underlying revenue stream generated from The Falls project has been declining over the last several years,” according to the audit report.

These bonds are only associated with revenues generated by businesses included in phase one of The Falls — the now shuttered Cabela’s and operating businesses Lowe’s, Sheetz, Zaxby’s and Texas Roadhouse. Texas Roadhouse, which opened in late 2021, is included because it was built on land originally assigned to another restaurant that backed out.

Revenues generated by businesses included in other phases are not applicable to the revenue bond debt, but are used to pay down the $50 million in general obligation bonds issued for the center.

Jones said hopefully the city can find ways to increase revenues in the future.

“An IDA should operate on its own and have enough revenue to support any debt associated with it,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “Unfortunately we’re in a situation where we have a retail development project producing revenue, but not enough revenue to cover the debt associated with the project. That is the issue of concern for the auditors.”

On June 15, UMB Bank notified the IDA it was in default for not making a full interest payment May 1 on those revenue bonds used to construct The Falls.

On Nov. 1, 2022, UMB Bank issued a notice of partial interest payment. It included more than $384,000 which wasn’t paid on May 1, but was used to resolve the default. The $500,000 balance was applied to the more-than-$852,800 interest payment that was due on Nov. 1, leaving another $352,875 unpaid, according to documents filed by UMB.

The IDA also served as a financial agent for borrowing the $25 million for the city’s new elementary school being built near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. However that debt is assigned to the city and to be repaid by the school division through savings of closing three buildings and other sources.