City admits storm water monitoring at landfill was not completed

In a response to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality last week, the city of Bristol, Virginia, admitted no one was monitoring storm water at the landfill the first seven months of the year.

The Sept. 15 response submitted by SCS Engineers Environmental Consultants and Contractors was requested by DEQ after the state regulatory agency sent the city a warning letter on Aug. 26 stating storm water discharge monitoring reports due July 10 had not been submitted by the city. The warning letter also said an onsite visit had determined there were no routine facility inspections or quarterly visual inspections of storm water discharges.

The letter stated the city could be fined up to $100,000 for the violations. Bristol Virginia’s City Council allocated $100,000 to DEQ fines from the city’s fund balance during its meeting last week.

The response letter from SCS said storm water samples had been collected for benchmark monitoring Aug. 21 but admits, “no sampling was conducted during the first semi-annual 2022 monitoring period.” That period is from Jan. 1 to June 30. The Aug. 21 sample was received back from the lab Sept. 12.

As for the violation of not having routine facility inspections, the SCS response says a routine facility inspection was completed Aug. 31 and a quarterly visual inspection of storm water discharge was completed at two locations Aug. 30 and Sept. 10.

City Manager Randy Eads has not responded to emailed questions about the reason the monitoring was not performed the first half of 2022.

The violation comes during a period when landfill operations were under increased scrutiny as state politicians authorized a panel of landfill experts to visit Bristol in March to make recommendations on strategies to control landfill emissions that have negatively affected the quality of life for many residents in both Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee.

One of the recommendations of the panel was to close the landfill. That step occurred Friday, Sept. 9.