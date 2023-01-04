Citizens group seeks air monitoring for landfill

A Twin City citizens group is seeking support to monitor air emanating from the Bristol Virginia landfill.

HOPE for Bristol has made a social media appeal for donations to rent some monitoring equipment in conjunction with work now occurring at the city landfill. The organization also sought support through letters to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

“The Bristol Virginia Landfill pollution is worse than ever. Residents are feeling sicker than ever from the landfill gases, too. Nobody is monitoring our air right now to measure our exposures or to warn us if these chemicals reach alarming levels for human health and safety,” according to a Jan. 1 post on the HOPE for Bristol Facebook page.

“Our community is pleading for Virginia to install long-term air monitoring equipment. Many are sending emails or letters to advocate for this. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we will get an immediate response. In the meantime, we have explored some options for renting air monitoring equipment ourselves until the appropriate agencies step up here,” according to the post.

The group is a registered nonprofit organization and is presently trying to raise $2,500 to rent monitoring equipment for one month.

The EPA came to Bristol twice to monitor air and detected a number of substances s but none in quantities high enough to be considered dangerous, according to that agency. Air quality has been an issue — especially for Tennessee residents living in close proximity to the quarry landfill — since late 2020.

Residents say the amount of drilling and other work occurring at the landfill site is making the odor situation worse.

Two projects were ongoing at the landfill over the past month, according to the city, which acknowledged on its website that odors are likely worse.

“The city is aware of the recent uptick in reports filed stemming from increased odor from the quarry landfill. The ongoing remediation and construction activities at the quarry landfill are part of the recommendations made by the expert panel and determined as the best chance to alleviate the ongoing issues at the quarry landfill,” according to the statement.

Last week the Herald Courier was copied on a letter sent to DEQ Administrator Michael Rollband from Bristol Tennessee resident Bryan Strickland. In the letter, he asks the agency to provide “24/7 air monitoring to be implemented immediately at the landfill.”

The state agency declined to respond to a newspaper request for information.

“We have reached a point where DEQ is represented by the Office of the Attorney General regarding the Bristol landfill and cannot comment at this time,” according to the response. “I am sorry that we cannot respond any further.”

In late October DEQ ended discussions with the city regarding the language of a consent order to govern future actions at the landfill and turned the matter over to the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The attorney general’s office also declines to comment on this matter.

As of Dec. 30, contractor Connelly & Associates finished installing the landfill temperature monitoring system and was in the process of testing the system to ensure accuracy of the data collected, according to the city.

Additionally, work to construct the sidewall odor mitigation system is ongoing. While the temperature monitoring system isn’t expected to impact emissions, the sidewall work is forecast to greatly lower or eliminate odors — if successful.

Contractors have installed a horizontal collector for the trial phase one work as well as other parts of the sidewall system.

“Installation of a lower liner for the sidewall odor mitigation system is scheduled to be completed in short order, which will allow for the installation of the upper horizontal collector,” according to the statement.

Another project to include drilling additional landfill gas wells is expected to begin soon. The city is accepting bids for Stage 1 of the landfill gas system expansion with bids due Jan. 12.

All of those projects are part of the landfill remediation plan drafted last spring by the DEQ-assembled expert panel which forms the framework of steps the city is taking to comply with a temporary injunction filed in U.S. District Court.