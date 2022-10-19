Challengers outraise, outspend incumbents in city races

BRISTOL, Va. — First-time City Council hopeful Jake Holmes has raised more money than all three of his rivals combined, according to campaign finance forms filed with the Virginia Election Commission.

Holmes, 33, has raised more than $7,100 in his first bid for public office and spent more than $2,300, according to his most recent report for the period ending Sept. 30. The filing deadline was Monday. That leaves his campaign with more than $4,700 to spend over the final weeks.

Election Day is Nov. 8, with early voting continuing until Nov. 6 at the election office at City Hall. Three council seats appear on the ballot.

Holmes is the legislative director for state Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, the deputy majority leader of the House of Delegates and who is supporting Holmes. O’Quinn’s campaign fund has contributed more than $1,200 to Holmes effort, including $263 under the September reporting period, paying for printing campaign note cards.

In July the O’Quinn campaign fund contributed $1,000 and O’Quinn also gave Holmes $500. Other $500 contributions came from Ginger Holmes of Damascus and Will Payne of Coalfield Strategies, LLC.

Donors who contributed $250 each were K-VA-T Food Stores, Commonwealth Connections campaign firm in Big Stone Gap, Christy Eige, legislative assistant to Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, and retired Judge Larry Kirksey.

The candidate reported total expenditures during September of about $566 and a total spend of $2,325 through Sept. 30. There were no loans.

Challenger Michael Pollard has raised $2,755 for his campaign and spent more than $2,670, with a balance of $81 for the remainder of the period. He reported expenditures of $384 during the month of September.

Pollard’s largest individual itemized donors included the Rev. Sam Weddington of Bristol, Tennessee, who gave $350 and James Brown of Bristol, Virginia, who gave $300. The Southwest Virginia Tea Party contributed a total of $200. His campaign also reported no loans.

Incumbent Neal Osborne reported total receipts of $936 during this election cycle, expenditures of about $328 and a balance of more than $608, his filings show.

He received two individual contributions of $250 from Bristol Industrial Mall, LLC, the owners of the property where the Bristol Casino operates, and $150 from attorney Jasen Eige of The United Company. He also reported $350 in total un-itemized contributions of $100 or less.

Incumbent Bill Hartley has raised a total of $625, with no itemized contributions, $25 in un-itemized cash contributions and two personal loans of $150 and $450. His campaign has spent $577 and reported a balance of $48.

Two candidates seeking write-in votes for City Council filed exemptions because they plan to spend less than $1,000 of their own money.

In the School Board race with three seats on the ballot, challenger Vanessa Guffey has raised and spent the most money. She raised $1,525 through Sept. 30, spent more than $1,000 and reported a balance of $502.

She contributed $450 to her own campaign and city resident Gene Barb contributed $1,000. She reported no loans.

Steven Gobble has raised $760, spent $715 and had $44 available, according to his last report. The candidate has contributed $450 to his own campaign and Mark Matney, Gobble’s employer and Washington County’s Commissioner of Revenue, contributed $110.

Incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher filed exemption forms because they also plan to spend $1,000 or less of their own money. They will have to file a final report after the election to report what they did spend, City General Registrar Blakely Morris said.

Breanne Forbes Hubbard is running unopposed in a special election for her seat. The candidate reported contributions totaling $100 with that amount still on hand.