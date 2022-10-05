Candidates ponder what they’d do with $1 million

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Five candidates for Bristol Tennessee City Council used their imaginations at Wednesday’s candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

One of 10 questions asked during the forum was what the candidates would do if they received a $1 million grant to use for the city however they wanted.

First in rotation was David Warren, a South District candidate, who said he would want it to be a group decision.

“You have to listen to the people and listen to your department heads to see what’s needed, what’s prioritized (and) what’s needed the most in the city,” Warren said.

Lea Powers, the West District incumbent who is unopposed, had a similar response, but mentioned homelessness.

“We have the beginnings of a tremendous homeless issue,” Powers said. “We know that directly impacts our downtown as well as other business owners.”

Mark Hutton, East District incumbent, said he’d like to invest in a skate park some city residents have been advocating for.

“I know that that means a lot to that community,” Hutton said. “That seems like a pretty great place to invest in the lives of our community (and) quality of life.”

Eric Spicer, Hutton’s challenger, said he’d like the hypothetical money to be spent improving historic sections of the city.

“If you keep the neighborhoods clean, good things will follow,” Spicer said.

Margaret Feierabend, South District incumbent, said there’s a lot to fund but spoke favorably of a swimming pool.

“Haynesfield is in horrible, horrible condition and barely is able to open, so trying to figure out where do our kids swim … that’s critical,” Feierabend said.

Early voting in Sullivan County is Oct. 19 to Nov. 3.

For more, visit www.scelect.org.