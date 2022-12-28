Burst pipe closes Washington County Government Center

A Christmas Eve pipe burst at the Washington County, Virginia Government Center has caused extensive damage.

When firefighters responded to the building due to a fire alarm, they found a water sprinkler line had burst, activated the fire response and gushed free flowing water throughout the second floor with water also making its way down to the main floor, according to County Administrator Jason Berry.

Water from the pipe burst flooded most of the second floor and more than half of the first floor, including the lobby, Berry said. While crews are on site making repairs, like cutting out drywall, the full extent – and cost – of the damages is yet to be seen.

“On the second floor they’re having to cut drywall out two and three feet high,” Berry said Wednesday. “Downstairs, where the water came all the way down the wall, they’re having to replace whole walls of sheetrock and replace the whole foyer area of the lobby with sheetrock.”

Berry, who believes the incident was caused by extremely frigid temperatures, said the county hopes to reopen a portion of the building to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 3; however, that may not happen after repairs to the broken line “showed another unknown problem,” he said.

County staff are working remotely, but can be reached via email by visiting www.washcova.com/contact-us.