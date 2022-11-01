Budget pressures could cause tax increase in Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Jeff Broyles, the mayor and city manager of Bluff City, Tennessee, presented a 90-day update on the state of Bluff City to the Town Council and some citizens Tuesday night.

During his presentation, Broyles highlighted that Bluff City currently has an expected revenue for 2022-2023 of $1,574,920 with expenditures of $1,543,520. Broyles attributed the balancing of the budget to the hard work done by his predecessor Mayor Irene Wells and Bluff City's CMFO, Sharon Greene, who built up the town's financial reserves.

"Mayor Wells and CMFO Greene built reserves from 2015 to the present. Sharon came on board in 2015, and they put together an action plan and they, without going and borrowing a whole bunch of money, started saving money for us," Broyles said. "Expenses went up, and they still were able to build the money into our reserves for the general funds and our water and sewer reserves. Where we are at today in not begging the bank for money is to their credit."

A big issue that Broyles brought to the attention of the Town Council is a $159,050 deficit in water and sewer funds related to the six-year water tank project the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) required the city to complete. Broyles pointed out that the deficit takes into account the recent 4% increase in water rates, which the board introduced in this year's budget.

"Overall (water and sewer) revenue is predicted for 2022-2023 is $963,800, a little under a million dollars. But, our expenses are over a million dollars at $1,004,750," Broyles said. "We are currently at a deficit from our reserve fund of $159,050 that was compensated, the board will remember, by a 4% increase that was passed on this budget year, so that's in there, were still $159K in deficit."

Broyles also informed the Town Council they currently have 22 employees with a total annual wage expense of $1,055,755, including benefits.

"We are in a hiring freeze," Broyles said adding the city cannot hire any further positions with the current budget. "We do not have funding and revenue to be able to pay for another maintenance worker, a police officer."

Broyles communicated to the Town Council they are in discussions over a possible grant with the Bristol Tennessee Development District to help fund the complete overhaul of the town's water treatment plant, which would cost around $806,000.

With the town's expenses and revenue in their current state, Broyles suggested the Town Council will have to discuss possible changes to their property tax, which is one of the lowest in the state at 1.178 per $100 in property value.

"This is going to have to be something that we as a board are really seriously gonna have to look at," Broyles said.