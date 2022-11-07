Bristol voters to select council, school board members

For the first time in history, voters in both Bristol Virginia and Bristol Tennessee will select members of their respective city councils in a November election.

Previous elections were held in May.

Voters in both states head to the polls with unseasonably warm conditions in the Election Day forecast. Afternoon highs are expected in the low 70-degree range with morning temperatures forecast in high 40s and polls closing to temperatures in the 60s.

Polls open across Virginia at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Polls in Tennessee open at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

In Bristol Virginia three City Council seats appear on the ballot and the four-candidate field includes incumbents Bill Hartley and Neal Osborne and challengers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard. Two people have said through social media they plan to wage a write-in campaign and that could ultimately impact the timing of final results.

“Each precinct will call in their results and they will let me know the total write-ins cast for each office. If the total write-ins cast for each office would be 10% or more of the total votes cast for that office, then the [city] Electoral Board will count the individual write-ins at the canvass on Wednesday,” Bristol General Registrar Blakley Morris said Monday.

Hypothetically, if 5,000 total votes are cast and there are 500 or more write-ins, those would be counted individually the following day.

Depending on voting totals for the candidates appearing on the ballot, final outcomes may not be known until the canvass was completed, or even later, Morris said.

“Now where we have same day registration, those provisional ballots won’t be counted until next Monday. If any of these races are close there could potentially be a shift. That normally is Friday [following the Tuesday vote] but because Friday is Veteran’s Day, the Post Office is closed. It’s pushed to Monday [Nov. 14],” Morris said.

Any ballot postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by Nov. 14 will count.

So far 10.7% of city voters have cast ballots in early voting, including 947 in person and 383 who returned mail ballots, Morris said. The city currently has 144 ballots outstanding.

“I’ll estimate we’ll have 40% to 45% because it is a mid-term and we have local elections. It’s hard to predict because local elections have never been in with a mid-term. Based on the numbers I’ve seen that’s what I’m guessing,” Morris said.

Forty percent equates to about 5,000 of the city’s 12,400 registered voters.

School Board seats also appear on the city ballot with incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher running with challengers Steve Gobble and Vanessa Guffey for three seats. Current member Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in her bid to complete the final two years of her term.

It is a mid-term election year and long-time 9th District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R, is seeking re-election on Southwest Virginia ballots against Democrat challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan.

Bristol Tennessee voters will have a much longer ballot.

In the East District, incumbent Mark Hutton faces Eric Spicer, while incumbent Margaret Feierabend is challenged by David Warren in the South District. Incumbent Lea Powers is unopposed in the West District. While those three members represent a specific district, all city voters can cast ballots in each race.

Three Board of Education seats are unopposed with Jennifer Henson and Debbie Darnell running for the first time along with incumbent Jim Butcher.

In addition to the City Council and Board of Education, Gov. Bill Lee is seeking re-election against Democratic challenger Jason Martin. Four constitutional amendments also will appear on the ballot along with U.S. House incumbent Diane Harshbarger, R-1st, facing Democrat Cameron Parsons and two independents, while Tennessee House incumbent John Crawford, R-1st, is unopposed.

Across the county, 2nd District state Rep. Bud Hulsey of Kingsport and 3rd Dist. Rep. Scotty Campbell of Mountain City are also unopposed.

Candidates in the Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen races are unopposed.

Besides the Congressional race, town elections appear on ballots across Southwest Virginia.

In Washington County, four candidates appear on the ballot for three seats on the Abingdon Town Council while another member is running to fill the remainder of an unexpired term.

Five people are seeking three seats on the Damascus Town Council, with some interest by write-in candidates. The mayoral candidate is unopposed but is also facing opposition from a write-in candidate. Glade Spring has three Town Council candidates seeking three seats and the mayoral candidate is also unopposed. Five people are seeking three seats on the Saltville Town Council, and there are two people running for the mayor’s post.

“Early voting went well. We had no issues, but it was down from last year. I don’t know what that means for turnout; we may have lower turnout than what we had for the gubernatorial election last year. It’s hard to estimate,” Washington County Virginia General Registrar Derek Lyall said Monday.

Thus far 3,927 voters cast ballots in person, about 1,200 were returned by mail and about 300 mail ballots haven’t yet been returned, Lyall said.

Lyall also plans to canvass votes Wednesday.

Across Southwest Virginia, voters will select members of about 25 different town councils, the Norton City Council and, in Wise County and Norton, Brett Hall is unopposed his bid to fill the unexpired term of the commonwealth’s attorney

In Pound, the town’s charter, boundaries and power of its elected town council is set to expire Nov. 1, 2023 — through an act by the Virginia General Assembly — unless there is a complete turnaround. There are two candidates on the ballot for town council and none seeking the mayor’s post.