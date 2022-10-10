Bristol Virginia to pay legal fees of $41K for hearing

The Bristol Virginia City Council is posed to approve paying a $41,500 bill for Bristol Tennessee’s legal fees, during its meeting Tuesday night.

The payment was ordered by U.S. District Judge James P. Jones last month, following a hearing sought by Bristol Virginia to extend deadlines for work occurring in conjunction with the closure of the city’s landfill.

Bristol Tennessee filed a lawsuit against its sister city in May and both sides are currently operating under a preliminary injunction.

In the order, Jones directed Bristol Virginia “must reimburse Bristol Tennessee its attorney’s fees and expenses incurred as a result of [defendant’s] motion to extend the deadlines.”

The bill covers the time and expenses of Troutman Pepper attorneys, Michael Lacy and Andrea Wortzel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, plus the work of two additional attorneys.

It also includes a consultation with civil engineer Ron DiFrancesco of Golder Associates and the work and expenses of geologist Mike Williams from Aug. 23-25, who testified at the hearing.

The firm’s attorneys logged a combined 51.9 hours working on this case during the four days. That was billed at $39,916, documents show.

There were additional attorney expense charges of $898 for lodging, mileage and meals traveling to and from Bristol and staying overnight for the hearing.

Their consultation with DiFrancesco on Aug. 23-24, for a total of four hours, generated a charge of $944.

The billing for Williams totaled nearly $7,700 for 36 hours billed at $236 per hour. That included his travel from Richmond to Bristol, visiting the landfill and documenting work there, soliciting bids for landfill work, reviewing the expert panel report, meeting with the legal team, time in court and driving home.

Williams also reported $1,130 in expenses including meals, lodging, renting a hotel conference room to meet with attorneys, snacks and vehicle fuel plus a $10 truck wash before returning the vehicle, documents show.

The council meets at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 300 Lee St.