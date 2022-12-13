Bristol Virginia seeks mediation for federal lawsuit

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol Virginia is asking a federal judge to refer the lawsuit between the two Bristols to another judge for remediation.

Attorneys for Bristol Virginia filed that motion Monday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. It asks Senior Judge James P. Jones to refer the case for “alternative dispute resolution by a magistrate judge.”

Bristol Tennessee filed its complaint over the Bristol Virginia landfill in May, and the two sides have been operating under a preliminary injunction since mid-June.

The court has established a series of deadlines for specific work to occur at the landfill to resolve odor and emission issues that sparked widespread public concern.

“In early August 2022, on Nov. 14, 2022, and again on Dec. 7, 2022, defendant requested that the parties engage in a mediated settlement conference,” according to the motion. “To date, plaintiff’s counsel has only responded once — on Nov. 17, 2022, stating they were reviewing the request with their client and would get back after Thanksgiving.

“The parties are now engaged in fact discovery: both plaintiff and defendant have propounded written discovery and planned depositions in the new year. Such active discovery will only serve to drive up legal costs borne by both parties, meaning costs that are already substantial will become ever more so,” the motion reads.

“Defendant believes this matter may be resolved through mediation with a magistrate judge serving as a neutral arbitrator. Therefore, it unilaterally seeks referral from the Court at this time,” the motion concludes.

Bristol Virginia is in the midst of multiple projects designed to address landfill issues and has outlined a proposed schedule of additional steps planned in 2023.