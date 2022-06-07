Bristol Virginia City Council meets again to discuss lawsuit

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council met privately again Tuesday to discuss a pending lawsuit with its sister city.

This marked the second time in the past four days the council has met behind closed doors to review details of a complaint filed by the city of Bristol, Tennessee regarding the Virginia landfill and its potential response. The council met in a called session Tuesday after meeting for an hour and 40 minutes this past Saturday.

All discussions were held outside the presence of the public and news media, citing an exception in the Virginia Freedom of Information Act that allows public bodies to enter closed sessions to discuss litigation and strategy with counsel — in this case, City Manager/City Attorney Randy Eads.

Last month, Bristol, Tennessee filed a complaint and a motion for an injunction in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. Bristol, Virginia has 21 days to formally respond to the court, and Senior Judge James P. Jones has scheduled a hearing June 21 regarding the motion for a preliminary injunction.

Concerns over landfill emissions — including odors and benzene emissions in wastewater —have raged in the Twin City for about a year and a half.

Bristol, Tennessee officials are asking the court to require Bristol, Virginia to begin work immediately to rectify a series of problems at its landfill — based on recommendations made by an expert panel convened by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and contained in an April 25 report.

In the meantime, Bristol, Virginia issued a response offering to settle the complaint, agreeing with much of what Bristol, Tennessee asserted in its filing, taking many of the steps suggested by an independent expert panel and offering to provide $250,000 for legal expenses.

Bristol, Tennessee has yet to publicly respond to Bristol, Virginia’s offer.

Bristol, Virginia also has a July 6 deadline to submit a plan of action to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.