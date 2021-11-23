Bristol Virginia City Council approves emergency repair of landfill pumps

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a city memo to the council dated Nov. 17, Eads said “immediate action must take place to repair the pumps for the gradient and leachate systems,” following a Nov. 5 email from DEQ to the city seeking “immediate action to repair the pumps.”

The city received quotes for the work from two of three vendors contacted, and the quote from Underwood was lower by about $146,000, a city document shows.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality identified issues with both pumps during a May inspection. The city was notified of the problems in a May 27 warning letter.

A problem with the top of the gradient pump — which controls water flowing to the sanitary sewer system — allowed water to come out of the top of the pump, according to the memo.

“Although the escaped gradient control water is captured and returned to the system via a drain in the concrete pad, the pump system was not operating as intended,” according to DEQ. “There was an odor observed that seemed to come from the gradient control water, that appeared soon after the pump was engaged.”

DEQ also determined in May that piping was broken in the leachate system.