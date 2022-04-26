Bristol, Tennessee provides almost 800K to local nonprofits

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council agreed to distribute a total of $773,800 to various nonprofits active in the city and the region during a budget work session Tuesday at Steele Creek Park.

The nonprofits that will be receiving funds cover everything from arts and culture to economic development and humanitarian services. The groups petitioned for a total of $858,050 in allocations from the city.

Council member Margaret Feierabend pointed out to her fellow members that a lot of the nonprofits asking for funding this year are recuperating from the negative effects of COVID. She believes this explains the exponential growth in funds being requested.

“We are coming off of COVID, and a lot of these organizations had huge negative funding effects during COVID,” Feierabend said. “That may also be why some of them [the petitions for funding] are higher because they did not have the same opportunities for funding.”

Explore Bristol, which serves as a tourism marketing firm for the city, will receive $500,000.

Believe in Bristol is set to receive $75,000, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum will receive $30,000, and the United Way of Bristol, alongside The Paramount, Theatre Bristol and Branch House, will receive $25,000 from the council. The Boone Lake Association will receive $10,000, and Family Promise of Bristol and Abuse Alternatives Inc. will be receiving $9,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Other nonprofits receiving funds include the Second Harvest Food Bank, which will get $2,000, and the YMCA, which will receive $20,000.

The City Council will also be providing the Bristol Regional Speech and Hearing Center with $6,800 and $8,000 to Bristol Tennessee City Schools for its AP exams.

Council member Lea Powers emphasized that in providing these nonprofits with funds, the city is acknowledging their work in the community and providing validation of the causes for potential donors.

“These nonprofit agencies, they’re all of great value, and being stewards of people’s money, we recognize their value, but we also recognize that we are not an integral funding source. We are a funding source of validation,” Powers said. “Our contribution is a contribution of acknowledgment of value and support.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.