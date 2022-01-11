Bristol, Tennessee given clean audit for 2021; officials credit rising sales tax revenue

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council received a clean report Tuesday night on the city’s 2021 annual financial report.

James Bence, who represents Mauldin & Jenkins, the firm that conducted the audit of the city’s finances, presented council with a brief overview of the report.

“This year, we presented the unmodified opinion, which is to say a clean report saying that the financial statements prepared by the financial department are materially correct,” Bence said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city’s general fund currently totals $18 million, with the addition of $2.3 million over the course of the year, according to the audit report. Most of that was attributed to local sales tax income, which exceeded original expectations by $1.5 million and accounted for 23% of the general fund’s revenue.

City Manager Bill Sorah highlighted the growth in sales tax over the past five years as key to the city’s continuing progress and said he is glad to again receive a good report.