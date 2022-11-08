Bristol, Tennessee council is unchanged, school board gets two new members

The Bristol Tennessee City Council will remain the same next year while the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education gets two new members in 2023, as a result of Tuesday's election.

In the two contested City Council races, incumbent Margaret Feierabend (3,284 votes, 54.74%) defeated David Warren (2,715 votes, 45.26%) by 569 votes to retain the South District seat while incumbent Mark Hutton (3,819 votes, 65.33%) topped Eric Spicer (2,027 votes, 34.67%) by 1,792 votes in the East District.

Councilwoman Lea Powers was also reelected without opposition in the West District.

“I am humbled and very appreciative of the opportunity to again serve the citizens of Bristol, Tennessee, as the West District representative of our City Council,” Powers said in a statement. “As a council and community, we are well positioned to continue our positive progression of growth and development, all the while working together for an even ‘Better Bristol’.”

Feierabend, Hutton and Powers will continue to serve alongside Mayor Mahlon Luttrell and Vice Mayor Vince Turner, whose seats will be up for election in 2024.

Darnell, Henson join Butcher on school board

Debbie Darnell and Jennifer Henson will join incumbent Jim Butcher on the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education next year after all three were elected Tuesday without opposition.

Darnell is set to replace Nelson Pyle in the South District as Henson takes Jill Harrison’s seat in the East District.

“Thank you to the citizens of Bristol, Tennessee for your support in electing me to the school board,” Henson said in a statement. “I will work hard in the coming years to represent the parents, students, teachers and community in continuing the tradition of excellence in Bristol Tennessee City Schools.”

“I appreciate the encouragement and support I’ve received and look forward to serving with a team dedicated to public education,” Darnell said. “There are many challenges facing schools locally, statewide, and nationally. We will work to meet those challenges to make the Bristol Tennessee City Schools the best they can be.”

Butcher, who retained his seat in the West District, also thanked the voters.

“I am thankful for the people who placed their confidence in me through electing me again to represent them and their children going forward,” Butcher said. “There has been a great deal accomplished in the past and a great deal yet to be undertaken. With the support of our stakeholders, our school board is dedicated to ensuring that the Bristol Tennessee City School System maximizes education for the citizens of Bristol.”

School board seats held by Chair Derek Linkous and Vice Chair Eric Cuddy will be up for election in November 2024.

Tuesday’s victors will serve four-year terms and be sworn in in January. Election results are unofficial until certified by the election commission.